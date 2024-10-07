Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India pacer Arundhati Reddy reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India pacer Arundhati Reddy was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.
“Reddy was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “ using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” an ICC statement said.
One demerit point was also added to Reddy’s disciplinary record. It was her first offence in a 24-month period.
The incident occurred in the 20th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Reddy gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing all-rounder Nida Dar.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
