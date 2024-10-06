MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies gets campaign going with six-wicket win over Scotland

Deandra Dottin cracked two sixes in her undefeated 28 from 15 balls while sharing an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 42 with ‘Player of the Match’ Chinelle Henry.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 22:19 IST , Dubai - 2 MINS READ

West Indies registered its first win in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a six-wicket win over debutant Scotland.
Former champion West Indies recovered from its opening rout by South Africa to defeat Scotland by six wickets at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The 2016 winner, which had suffered a 10-wicket thrashing by the South Africans at the same Dubai venue on Friday, was rarely threatened by a Scotland side making its tournament debut this year.

The Scots struggled to 99-8 in their 20 overs before the West Indies chased down the target with 50 balls to spare, securing victory and an impressive boost to its net run-rate.

Qiana Joseph top-scored with 31 from 18 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

Deandra Dottin cracked two sixes in her undefeated 28 from 15 balls while sharing an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 42 with ‘Player of the Match’ Chinelle Henry.

Henry made a brisk 18 from 10 balls with two fours and a six having earlier returned figures of 1-10 from four overs of fast bowling.

Opting to bat first, skipper Kathryn Bryce (25) and Ailsa Lister (26) had attempted to steady the ship for Scotland with a 46-run partnership for the third wicket after both openers were back in the pavilion with just 13 on the board.

However, Bryce and Lister fell to 37-year-old leg-spinner Afy Fletcher who also dismissed Priyanaz Chatterji for a first-ball duck as the Scots’s middle order crumbled.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews had opener Saskia Horley caught at midwicket by Dottin in the second over to reach 100 wickets in T20 international cricket.

Scotland has now lost its two opening games at the World Cup after being edged out by 16 runs by Bangladesh on Thursday.

