India vs Pakistan breaks Women’s T20 World Cup group stage attendance record

The India-Pakistan clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday broke the attendance record for any group stage match in a Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Group A match of the 2024 edition saw a record-breaking attendance of 15,935. The fixture was also the 100th T20 International hosted by the venue.

The Women in Blue recorded its first win of the tournament with a six-wicket win over rivals Pakistan. Skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and put her side to bat first. The Women in Green posted a target of 106 for their opponents.

India chased down the target with seven balls left to open its account in the ninth edition of the tournament.

The biggest crowd to witness a women’s cricket match to date remains the 86,174-strong group that came out to watch the 2020 T20 World Cup final between India and Australia.