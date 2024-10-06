Premier League 2024-25: Brighton’s Welbeck completes 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion staged a storming second-half comeback with Danny Welbeck sealing a 3-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur in a topsy-turvy Premier League clash on Sunday.
Goals by Brennan Johnson and James Maddison gave a dominant Spurs side a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead at the interval.
But the game was turned upside down after the break as Tottenham’s defence fell apart under pressure to concede three goals in the space of 18 minutes.
Yankuba Minteh pulled a goal back for the host three minutes after the restart before Georginio Rutter levelled from close range. Welbeck then headed Brighton’s third after more flimsy defending by the visitor.
Brighton’s first win in five league games lifted it above Spurs into sixth place in the table with 12 points from seven games, while Tottenham is in ninth spot on 10.
