Premier League 2024-25: Brighton’s Welbeck completes 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham

Brighton’s first win in five league games lifted it above Spurs into sixth place in the table with 12 points from seven games, while Tottenham is in ninth spot on 10.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 23:09 IST , BRIGHTON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Tottenham Hotspur.
Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Tottenham Hotspur. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion staged a storming second-half comeback with Danny Welbeck sealing a 3-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur in a topsy-turvy Premier League clash on Sunday.

Goals by Brennan Johnson and James Maddison gave a dominant Spurs side a thoroughly deserved 2-0 lead at the interval.

But the game was turned upside down after the break as Tottenham’s defence fell apart under pressure to concede three goals in the space of 18 minutes.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Maresca praises Chelsea’s spirit after rash of yellow cards

Yankuba Minteh pulled a goal back for the host three minutes after the restart before Georginio Rutter levelled from close range. Welbeck then headed Brighton’s third after more flimsy defending by the visitor.

Brighton’s first win in five league games lifted it above Spurs into sixth place in the table with 12 points from seven games, while Tottenham is in ninth spot on 10.

