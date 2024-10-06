MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Goal-shy Manchester United has to ‘step up’, says Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag’s men have failed to find the net in three consecutive league games after a 0-0 stalemate at winless Crystal Palace and a 3-0 humbling at home by Tottenham last weekend.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 22:01 IST , Birmingham - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacting during the match against Aston Villa.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacting during the match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacting during the match against Aston Villa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Erik ten Hag conceded Manchester United must improve in forward areas after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa extended the Red Devils’ winless run to five games on Sunday.

United’s return of five goals from its opening seven games is its lowest ever in the Premier League era.

Ten Hag’s men have failed to find the net in three consecutive league games after a 0-0 stalemate at winless Crystal Palace and a 3-0 humbling at home by Tottenham last weekend.

“We know in this moment we have a lack of goals,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“In that perspective it’s not a good start, we have to step up. That’s an area we have to improve,” he added.

However, the under-fire Dutchman was keen to focus on the positives of a much more solid defensive display after a 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Manchester United holds Aston Villa to 0-0 draw 

Ten Hag’s decision to drop Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt paid off as 36-year-old Jonny Evans won man-of-the-match on his return to the side.

“You see we had a very good organisation and togetherness. There was good character and good spirit as a team,” said Ten Hag.

United’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance at Villa Park amid mounting speculation over Ten Hag’s future.

The former Ajax boss was handed a contract extension to 2026 as recently as July after winning the FA Cup.

But he oversaw an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season and United sits 14th in the table ahead of a two-week international break.

“We are all on board together, on one page, we know what we are working through, it’s a long-term process. We have come through two very tough away games. This is a team, we showed the belief and faith we have,” Ten Hag concluded.

