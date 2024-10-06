Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: AVL 0-0 MUN; Match kicks off; Fernandes starts for United

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.
LINEUPS
Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Philogene-Bidace, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Watkins
Manchester United: Onana(gk), Mazraoui, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund
LIVE UPDATES
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, October 6 at the Villa Park Stadium.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
