Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: AVL 0-0 MUN; Match kicks off; Fernandes starts for United

AVL vs MUN LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.

Updated : Oct 06, 2024 18:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Villa Park.

LINEUPS

Aston Villa: Martinez(gk), Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Philogene-Bidace, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Watkins

Manchester United: Onana(gk), Mazraoui, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, Eriksen, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

LIVE UPDATES

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, October 6 at the Villa Park Stadium.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

