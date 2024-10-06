How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?

India Women revived their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Pakistan Women in Dubai, following a 52-run loss to New Zealand in their opener. This victory earned them their first points in Group A, while Pakistan had already opened its account by defeating Sri Lanka.

With two group-stage matches remaining, India will need to win both to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the next stage. Only the top two teams from each group advance, and India can still reach a maximum of six points.

If New Zealand beats Australia, six points should be enough for India to qualify. However, if all three teams — New Zealand, Australia, and India — finish on the same points, the top two will be decided based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

If India loses to Australia in its final group fixture, its qualification hopes will rely on New Zealand losing to both Australia and Pakistan or Australia falling to both New Zealand and Pakistan. In that scenario, two teams would be tied on four points, and NRR will determine the second qualifier.