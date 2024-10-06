MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?

After a humbling 52-run loss against New Zealand Women in its opening fixture, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to open its account in the Group A points table with the win over Pakistan.

Published : Oct 06, 2024 18:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India defeated Pakistan to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.
India defeated Pakistan to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India defeated Pakistan to open its account in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India Women revived their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Pakistan Women in Dubai, following a 52-run loss to New Zealand in their opener. This victory earned them their first points in Group A, while Pakistan had already opened its account by defeating Sri Lanka.

With two group-stage matches remaining, India will need to win both to strengthen its chances of qualifying for the next stage. Only the top two teams from each group advance, and India can still reach a maximum of six points.

If New Zealand beats Australia, six points should be enough for India to qualify. However, if all three teams — New Zealand, Australia, and India — finish on the same points, the top two will be decided based on Net Run Rate (NRR).

If India loses to Australia in its final group fixture, its qualification hopes will rely on New Zealand losing to both Australia and Pakistan or Australia falling to both New Zealand and Pakistan. In that scenario, two teams would be tied on four points, and NRR will determine the second qualifier.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

India women /

New Zealand Women /

India Women vs Pakistan Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 5/1; Arshdeep removes Litton in first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 6: Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘Penalise teams with runs for slow over-rates’, says Rahane
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. How can India Women qualify for T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals after win against Pakistan?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati takes three-fer as India defeats Pakistan by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Indies vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Winless Windies, Scots face each other
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SCO, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch West Indies v Scotland; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 5/1; Arshdeep removes Litton in first over
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Shafali, Arundhati shine as IND-W beats PAK-W by 6 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, October 6: Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona score, La Liga 2024-25: ALA v BAR; Starting lineups in
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: ‘Penalise teams with runs for slow over-rates’, says Rahane
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment