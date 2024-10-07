MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson removes Saim for 4, Shan Masood comes to crease

PAK vs ENG Live Score: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard from Day 1 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.

Updated : Oct 07, 2024 11:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood chat ahead of the first Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.
England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood chat ahead of the first Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England captain Ollie Pope and Pakistan captain Shan Masood chat ahead of the first Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and England, being held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ENG 1st TEST - LIVE SCORE

CAPTAINS’ CORNER

Ollie Pope: I came prepared if Stokes is not available. The conditions are hot, the hottest I might have played in. Ready for the challenge. I would have batted first as well. There is a little bit of moisture and hopefully we can make use of that in the first hour. He (Brydon Carse) has played some white-ball cricket for England and now we are excited to see how he goes about in Test cricket.

Shan Masood: We are going to have a bat. We asked for a good cricket wicket. Both teams are stacked with good batting line-ups. We have been in winning positions and not won from there. It has caused some hurt amongst the team and the cricket fraternity. We want to get back to winning ways and hopefully these bunch of guys can do that.

TOSS: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

PLAYING XI
PAKISTAN
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.
ENGLAND
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

WHERE TO WATCH PAK VS ENG 1ST TEST?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India. However, the match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson removes Saim for 4, Shan Masood comes to crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati Reddy rediscovers her strengths on comeback trail
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Arctic Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Olympic setback
    PTI
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Milan’s Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson removes Saim for 4, Shan Masood comes to crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN, 1st T20I: Clinical India dispatches Bangladesh to take series lead
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND U-19 vs AUS U-19: India takes on Australia in final Youth Test with series sweep in sight
    Nigamanth P
  5. IND vs BAN: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy makes India debut during first T20I against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson removes Saim for 4, Shan Masood comes to crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Arundhati Reddy rediscovers her strengths on comeback trail
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Arctic Open 2024: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Olympic setback
    PTI
  4. PAK vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st Test: When and where to watch England tour of Pakistan 2024; match details, full squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Milan’s Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment