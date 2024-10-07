PAK vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson removes Saim for 4, Shan Masood comes to crease

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and England, being held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

PAK vs ENG 1st TEST - LIVE SCORE

CAPTAINS’ CORNER

Ollie Pope: I came prepared if Stokes is not available. The conditions are hot, the hottest I might have played in. Ready for the challenge. I would have batted first as well. There is a little bit of moisture and hopefully we can make use of that in the first hour. He (Brydon Carse) has played some white-ball cricket for England and now we are excited to see how he goes about in Test cricket.

Shan Masood: We are going to have a bat. We asked for a good cricket wicket. Both teams are stacked with good batting line-ups. We have been in winning positions and not won from there. It has caused some hurt amongst the team and the cricket fraternity. We want to get back to winning ways and hopefully these bunch of guys can do that.

TOSS: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

PLAYING XI PAKISTAN Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. ENGLAND Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

WHERE TO WATCH PAK VS ENG 1ST TEST?

The first Test between Pakistan and England will not be telecast live in India. However, the match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.