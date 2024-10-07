MagazineBuy Print

India colts win five more Worlds medals on final day to finish on top in Lima

India comfortably topped the medal tally with 13 gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 11:59 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From L-R: Deepak Dalal, Kamaljeet, and Raj Chandra, atop the podium.
From L-R: Deepak Dalal, Kamaljeet, and Raj Chandra, atop the podium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

From L-R: Deepak Dalal, Kamaljeet, and Raj Chandra, atop the podium. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The junior Indian shooting squad won five more medals, including one gold, on the final day of the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Lima, Peru, to comfortably top the medal tally with 13 gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Italy finished second with five gold and four silver and bronze medals each while Norway came third with four gold and a total of 10 medals.

The gold for India came in the junior men’s 50m pistol team competition on Sunday where Deepak Dalal (545), Kamaljeet (543) and Raj Chandra (528) combined for a tally of 1616, to put it across Azerbaijan by a point. Armenia was third.

Mukesh Nelavalli also won an individual bronze in the event, his sixth medal of the competition, shooting a total of 548 over 60-shots. Azerbaijan’s Imran Garayev won gold with a score of 552.

READ: Indian sports wrap, October 6: Diksha misses cut, team finishes 12th at Aramco Series

In the junior women’s 50m pistol, Parisha Gupta won an individual silver shooting 540. She could not overhaul Hungary’s Miriam Jako’s effort of 546, which was a junior world record.

Sejal Kamble (529), Ketan (525) and Kanishka Dagar (513) also combined to win India a team silver in the event, finishing behind Azerbaijan. Divanshi, the fifth Indian in fray, shot 523 to finish eighth.

In the other event of the final day, Shardul Vihan and Sabeera Harris combined to give India a bronze in the junior mixed team trap competition, played over 75 targets each. Shardul shot 71 to Sabeera’s 67, as the duo’s total of 138, was behind the scores of gold-winning Czech Republic (141+8) and silver-winning Italy (141+7).

Zuhair Khan and Bhavya Tripathi, the second Indian pair in the event, shot a total of 134 to finish joint sixth.

The ISSF caravan now moves to New Delhi, India, for the final stop of its 2024 calendar- the prestigious World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun.

