MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony

China has the highest four shooters, all men, while Korea, whose youngsters took Paris by storm, have two, including the internet sensation and Paris silver medallist Kim Ye-ji.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 16:29 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Kim Yeji of Team Republic of Korea is one of the nominees for the ISSF Shooter of the Year Award.
Kim Yeji of Team Republic of Korea is one of the nominees for the ISSF Shooter of the Year Award. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kim Yeji of Team Republic of Korea is one of the nominees for the ISSF Shooter of the Year Award. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced candidates for the ISSF Shooter of the Year award, and the winners will be awarded during the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup Final in New Delhi.

The season-ending tournament is scheduled to be held in the national capital between October 13-18.

ISSF president Luciano Rossi is expected to attend the ceremony, among other dignitaries.

An ISSF statement said that the six athletes, each in the women’s and men’s category, had been decided following a voting process which involved members of the global governing body’s Athletes and Coaching Commissions, the media team and journalists who cover the sport.

ALSO READ: ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals

They were asked to nominate any athlete of their choice based on their achievements in the 2024 international season. A points-based system was then used to tally the votes.

The list is a mix of shooting greats like Vincent Hancock of the USA and Li Yuehong and Sheng Lihao, as well as youngsters who have had their best year such as Yang Ji-in of Korea and Paolo Monna of Italy among others.

A total of nine Paris Olympic champions have made the list out of the 12.

China has the highest four shooters, all men, while Korea, whose youngsters took Paris by storm, have two, including the internet sensation and Paris silver medallist Kim Ye-ji.

Chile, France, Switzerland, France, USA and Italy have one shooter each.

A trophy and a diploma will be given to the winners, the statement said.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

Women
Francisca Crovetto (Chile), Camille Jedrzejewski (France), Kim Ye-ji (Korea), Chiara Leone (Switzerland), Adriana Ruano Oliva (Guatemala), Yang Jiin (Korea)
Men
Vincent Hancock (USA), Li Yuehong (China), Liu Yukun(China), Paolo Monna (Italy), Sheng Lihao (China), Xie Yu (China).

Related Topics

ISSF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 500/8 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century, Prasidh takes two consecutive wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
    PTI
  3. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. KFA breached own rules in hiring of South Korea coaches, ministry says
    Reuters
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah regains top spot, Kohli back in Top 10, Jaiswal jumps to No.3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
    PTI
  2. ISSF Junior World Championship 2024: India adds five more gold medals
    PTI
  3. NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh Deo: Our job is to ensure we have a common minimum working plan with personal coaches
    PTI
  4. Indian shooters win two team gold medals at Junior World Championship in Peru
    PTI
  5. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected NRAI President
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25 Day 2 Live Score: MUM 500/8 vs ROI; Sarfaraz scores double century, Prasidh takes two consecutive wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony
    PTI
  3. Sarfaraz Khan becomes fourth-youngest player to score double century in Irani Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. KFA breached own rules in hiring of South Korea coaches, ministry says
    Reuters
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Bumrah regains top spot, Kohli back in Top 10, Jaiswal jumps to No.3
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment