ISSF to announce award winners during New Delhi World Cup Final opening ceremony

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced candidates for the ISSF Shooter of the Year award, and the winners will be awarded during the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup Final in New Delhi.

The season-ending tournament is scheduled to be held in the national capital between October 13-18.

ISSF president Luciano Rossi is expected to attend the ceremony, among other dignitaries.

An ISSF statement said that the six athletes, each in the women’s and men’s category, had been decided following a voting process which involved members of the global governing body’s Athletes and Coaching Commissions, the media team and journalists who cover the sport.

They were asked to nominate any athlete of their choice based on their achievements in the 2024 international season. A points-based system was then used to tally the votes.

The list is a mix of shooting greats like Vincent Hancock of the USA and Li Yuehong and Sheng Lihao, as well as youngsters who have had their best year such as Yang Ji-in of Korea and Paolo Monna of Italy among others.

A total of nine Paris Olympic champions have made the list out of the 12.

China has the highest four shooters, all men, while Korea, whose youngsters took Paris by storm, have two, including the internet sensation and Paris silver medallist Kim Ye-ji.

Chile, France, Switzerland, France, USA and Italy have one shooter each.

A trophy and a diploma will be given to the winners, the statement said.

SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES

Women Francisca Crovetto (Chile), Camille Jedrzejewski (France), Kim Ye-ji (Korea), Chiara Leone (Switzerland), Adriana Ruano Oliva (Guatemala), Yang Jiin (Korea) Men Vincent Hancock (USA), Li Yuehong (China), Liu Yukun(China), Paolo Monna (Italy), Sheng Lihao (China), Xie Yu (China).