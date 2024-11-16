Neeraj Goyat defeated Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix event on Friday at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

The first Indian boxer to have made the WBC rankings won his bout by unanimous decision, by a comprehensive 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

It was one-way traffic from the Indian boxer, who dominated throughout the bout. The 33-year-old from India has won four of his last five matches with his last victory coming last year in a second-round TKO win over Phakorn Aiemyod.

His opponent, Nunes, recently made his professional debut, losing to Nathan Bartling in the Misfits Boxing Prime Card. The Brazilian has only appeared in exhibition matches.

Their bout was the last of five undercard fights before the big showdown between Tyson and Paul.