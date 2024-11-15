 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off ahead of highly anticipated bout

Tyson, 58, hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in for Friday’s fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Published : Nov 15, 2024 08:17 IST , Arlington, United States - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in.
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson slapped opponent Jake Paul as the two men faced off for the final time on Thursday ahead of their controversial Netflix-backed bout.

Tyson, 58, hit Paul flush on the cheek with his right hand following the formal weigh-in for Friday’s fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A scrum of security swiftly intervened to separate the two fighters following the incident before Tyson was ushered away.

Tyson, who weighed in at 228.4 pounds after stepping onto the scales wearing only a pair of Versace briefs, barely spoke before leaving the stage.

“Talking’s over,” Tyson said before making his exit with members of his entourage.

RELATED | Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match

Paul, the 27-year-old Youtuber-turned-boxer, insisted he had not been hurt by Tyson’s open-handed slap, which drew gasps from the audience.

“I didn’t even feel it -- he’s angry. He’s an angry little elf...cute slap buddy,” said Paul, who weighed in at 227.2 pounds.

Paul concluded his remarks with an expletive-laden pledge to knock Tyson out, before roaring theatrically into a microphone: “He must die.”

Tyson is reportedly being paid $20 million for Friday’s officially sanctioned bout in Texas, which will be comprised of eight two-minute rounds.

The contest, being streamed live on Netflix, has divided opinion across the boxing world, with many prominent figures decrying the prospect of Tyson lacing up his gloves nearly 40 years after his professional debut and 19 years after his last officially sanctioned fight.

Related Topics

Mike Tyson /

Jake Paul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off ahead of highly anticipated bout
    AFP
  2. Five more countries book places at African Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  3. WI vs ENG: Topley ruled out for remainder of T20I series against West Indies with knee injury
    AP
  4. WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England defeats West Indies by three wickets, storms to series win
    AP
  5. Deschamps frustrated as France stumbles to stalemate against Israel in Nations League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off ahead of highly anticipated bout
    AFP
  2. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic medalist Ourahmoune withdraws from French boxing elections citing racist and sexist attacks
    AP
  4. Fiji boxer Ubayd Haider dies following collapse after IBO title fight
    AP
  5. French boxer Sarah Ourahmoune says ‘racist and sexist attacks’ ended federation bid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tyson slaps Paul in final face-off ahead of highly anticipated bout
    AFP
  2. Five more countries book places at African Cup of Nations finals
    Reuters
  3. WI vs ENG: Topley ruled out for remainder of T20I series against West Indies with knee injury
    AP
  4. WI vs ENG, 3rd T20I: England defeats West Indies by three wickets, storms to series win
    AP
  5. Deschamps frustrated as France stumbles to stalemate against Israel in Nations League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment