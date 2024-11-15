WI vs ENG: Topley ruled out for remainder of T20I series against West Indies with knee injury

England fast bowler Reece Topley will fly home after being ruled out of the remainder of his team’s Twenty20 series against the West Indies with a knee injury.

Topley suffered the injury while bowling during the first match of the five match series in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Nov. 9.

The setback is the latest in a long series of injuries that have dogged the 30-year-old Topley’s international career.

Topley also has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for damaging a chair as he left the field. He had returned after receiving treatment and before realizing he was unable to continue.

As he left the field and climbed steps to the England dressing room, Topley picked up a chair and struck it against an iron hand rail.

Topley admitted wrongdoing and accepted the penalty, meaning an official hearing was not required.

England won the five-match series 3-0 with two matches remaining.