 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Ana Bogdan had put Romania ahead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Nao Hibino in the first singles match of the day, but Ena Shibahara pulled Japan level with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory over Jaqueline Cristian.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 23:34 IST , MALAGA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Japan’s Shuko Aoyama, right, and Eri Hozumi celebrate winning their doubles match against Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Elena Gabriela at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
Japan’s Shuko Aoyama, right, and Eri Hozumi celebrate winning their doubles match against Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Elena Gabriela at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Japan’s Shuko Aoyama, right, and Eri Hozumi celebrate winning their doubles match against Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Elena Gabriela at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga, southern Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan reached the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time since 2013 after rallying to defeat Romania 2-1 on Thursday.

Japan advanced when Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama defeated Monica Niculescu and Elena Ruse 6-1, 7-5 in the deciding doubles match.

Ana Bogdan had put Romania ahead with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Nao Hibino in the first singles match of the day, but Ena Shibahara pulled Japan level with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory over Jaqueline Cristian.

Japan will face Italy in the quarterfinals. The United States faced Slovakia later Thursday for a place in the last eight.

The first match between Japan and Romania had been moved back two hours because of a severe weather alert that was in effect in the Malaga region until early in the day. The weather alert had already forced the opening meeting between Spain and Poland to be pushed back from Wednesday to Friday when Germany is also facing Britain.

ALSO READ: ATP Finals: Fritz beats De Minaur to eye last four, Sinner through to semifinals

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals is taking place about two weeks after a powerful storm caused flash floods that killed more than 200 people in the Valencia region, east of Malaga.

The International Tennis Federation announced a donation to the Spanish Red Cross to support relief and recovery efforts in the region and Spanish player Paula Badosa said she will donate half of her prize money to help the victims.

Both the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and the Davis Cup Finals are taking place in the southern Spanish city, with the men’s competition beginning next week, also at the Palacio de Deportes.

It is the first time that the women’s team tournament is taking place at the same venue as the Davis Cup and with overlapping dates. And for the second year in a row, it will offer equivalent prize money to the men’s competition.

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thousands of police officers but few visiting fans for France-Israel football match after attacks
    AP
  2. Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  3. Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: No back channel diplomacy with India on tournament, says Pakistan Foreign Office
    PTI
  5. Claudio Ranieri comes out of retirement to take charge of struggling Roma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  2. ATP Finals: Fritz beats De Minaur to eye last four, Sinner through to semifinals
    AFP
  3. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
  4. Former footballer international Diego Forlan’s tennis debut ends in doubles loss at Uruguay Open
    AP
  5. Italy’s tennis chief backs Sinner, says doping case already decided in public opinion
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thousands of police officers but few visiting fans for France-Israel football match after attacks
    AP
  2. Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    AP
  3. Men’s Hockey Nationals: UP skipper Lalit Upadhyay eyes top prize as he cherishes the challenges of domestic competition
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: No back channel diplomacy with India on tournament, says Pakistan Foreign Office
    PTI
  5. Claudio Ranieri comes out of retirement to take charge of struggling Roma
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment