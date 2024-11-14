 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Finals: Fritz beats De Minaur to eye last four, Sinner through to semifinals

Sinner heads into his last match in the Ilie Nastatse Group against Daniil Medvedev knowing that he is through no matter what, with a win ensuring him of top spot.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 21:48 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur after winning his singles group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur after winning his singles group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shakes hands with Australia’s Alex de Minaur after winning his singles group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane | Photo Credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Taylor Fritz closed in on the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after coming from behind to beat Alex De Minaur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

American Fritz came through an entertaining match in Turin to send home Finals debutant De Minaur, who by winning a set, handed Jannik Sinner a semifinal spot.

Sinner heads into his last match in the Ilie Nastatse Group against Daniil Medvedev knowing that he is through no matter what, with a win ensuring him of top spot.

ALSO READ: Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi

Fritz meanwhile will join Sinner in the knockout stage as long as the world number one wins at least one set in front of his home fans.

Sinner is hunting his first Finals title after an exceptional season in which he won seven tournaments, including his first Grand Slam victories at the Australian and US Opens.

He lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic, who pulled out of the tournament injured this time around.

Sinner entered the season-ending event already assured of becoming the first Italian to top the ATP end-of-year rankings.

However, he has been dogged by controversy after twice testing positive for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.

He was initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Agency but at the end of September, the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed, seeking a ban of up to two years.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Taylor Fritz /

ATP Finals /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India continues victory march with a 13-0 goal-fest against Thailand
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Carlsen overtakes Abdusattorov, Goryachkina maintains lead in women’s section on Day 2
    Mayank
  4. Of refreshing candour and unfettered courage, Witness presents a fiery memoir of Sakshi Malik
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Krishnan Shrijith cracks hundred on First Class debut with Karnataka amid battle with personal loss
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Finals: Fritz beats De Minaur to eye last four, Sinner through to semifinals
    AFP
  2. Sinner doping case could have been communicated more efficiently, says ATP chair Gaudenzi
    AP
  3. Former footballer international Diego Forlan’s tennis debut ends in doubles loss at Uruguay Open
    AP
  4. Italy’s tennis chief backs Sinner, says doping case already decided in public opinion
    AP
  5. ATP Finals: Zverev beats Ruud to continue strong run
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE streaming info: Preview; Where to watch Paul v Tyson boxing match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India continues victory march with a 13-0 goal-fest against Thailand
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Carlsen overtakes Abdusattorov, Goryachkina maintains lead in women’s section on Day 2
    Mayank
  4. Of refreshing candour and unfettered courage, Witness presents a fiery memoir of Sakshi Malik
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Krishnan Shrijith cracks hundred on First Class debut with Karnataka amid battle with personal loss
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment