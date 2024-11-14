Former footballer international Diego Forlan’s tennis debut ends in doubles loss at Uruguay Open

 />
Former football star Diego Forlán’s newfound career in professional tennis started with a doubles loss on Wednesday at the Uruguay Open.

Published : Nov 14, 2024 09:45 IST , MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay  - 1 MIN READ

AP
Uruguay’s Diego Forlan, right, talks to teammate Federico Coria during a men’s doubles tennis match against Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos at the 2024 Uruguay Open. | Photo Credit: AP
The 45-year-old Forlán and Federico Coria of Argentina lost 6-1, 6-2 to Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos in the first round of the ATP’s second-tier challenger tour.

Forlán and Coria were granted wild-card entries to play doubles in the tournament.

The Uruguayan striker retired from football in 2019 after playing with top clubs such as Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. Forlán was the 2010 World Cup’s best player and joint highest scorer; and netted twice in the 2011 Copa America final to help Uruguay win its first continental trophy in 16 years.

For the past five years, Forlán has taken part in amateur master’s tennis tournaments, and had some success that earned him the invitation to play in Uruguay’s biggest professional tournament.

