 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Opening day postponed due to extreme weather alert in Spain

Host Spain was scheduled to begin the tournament against Iga Swiatek’s Poland as twelve teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 17:09 IST , Malaga - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland with a staff member during a practice session ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Iga Swiatek of Poland with a staff member during a practice session ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland with a staff member during a practice session ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga which was due to begin on Wednesday was postponed after Spanish authorities issued a red weather alert for extreme rain and flooding in parts of the country, the International Tennis Federation said.

Two weeks after the worst floods in Spain’s modern history killed more than 200 people, thousands have been evacuated in the Costa del Sol region of southern Spain as the new weather front is expected to bring torrential rain and low temperatures.

“Due to a severe weather alert issued by local and regional authorities, the 2024 BJK Cup Finals first round tie between Spain and Poland, originally scheduled for today, November 13 at 5 PM, has been postponed. The tie will now take place on Friday, November 15, starting at 10 AM,” the ITF said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar

“This decision has been made based on guidance from the relevant authorities to ensure the health and safety of all participants and attendees. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation,” it added.

Host Spain was scheduled to begin the tournament against Iga Swiatek’s Poland as twelve teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.

The last couple of days of the BJK Cup would overlap with the men’s Davis Cup Finals in the same venue next week when Spanish great Rafael Nadal is expected to play his last tournament before retiring.

Related stories

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup /

International Tennis Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami goes wicketless on return to competitive cricket during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Magnus Carlsen remains unperturbed with competition, lauds India’s chess success before Tata Steel Chess 2024
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rohan, Akshay fifties keep Kerala in control against Haryana on Day 1
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 1 Round 5: Rajasthan’s Lomror nears 150 vs Uttarakhand; Shami returns to cricket in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Services 192/6 vs Mumbai at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Opening day postponed due to extreme weather alert in Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Opening day postponed due to extreme weather alert in Spain
    Reuters
  2. Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals: Sinner battles past Fritz to claim second win
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals: Rejuvenated Medvedev back on track with win over De Minaur
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shami goes wicketless on return to competitive cricket during Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Magnus Carlsen remains unperturbed with competition, lauds India’s chess success before Tata Steel Chess 2024
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rohan, Akshay fifties keep Kerala in control against Haryana on Day 1
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 1 Round 5: Rajasthan’s Lomror nears 150 vs Uttarakhand; Shami returns to cricket in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; Services 192/6 vs Mumbai at Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Opening day postponed due to extreme weather alert in Spain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment