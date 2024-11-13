 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar

From next season, seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events will be held across 12 days, a decision which was criticised by Stefanos Tsitsipas last week.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 13:07 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. | Photo Credit: AP

World number four Daniil Medvedev said the ATP Tour calendar needs to be refocused around the Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events with the lower-tier ATP 250 tournaments moved to an optional slot later in the year.

Several players have voiced concerns over the calendar, with four-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz saying the tight schedule makes it difficult to stay motivated throughout the year and increases the risk of injuries.

From next season, seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events will be held across 12 days, a decision which was criticised by Stefanos Tsitsipas last week.

“This year I only tried to play big tournaments,” Medvedev told reporters after his win over Alex De Minaur at the ATP Finals on Tuesday.

READ | ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach

“I think there should be more bigger, important tournaments, which should be like, ‘Okay, these are the tournaments where we define who is going to be top 10, like Masters 1000.’

“You play good in them, you will be there. The schedule should somehow be around them.”

Reuters has contacted the ATP Tour for comment.

Medvedev suggested staging the top tournaments earlier in the year, adding: “Then you put all the 250s after for people that want to continue playing.

“If you’re good enough, you finish the season in whatever, October, play in Masters. Doesn’t matter. Don’t count the tournaments after. If you still feel like you need more points for Australian Open or more matches, you do it after.”

Related Topics

Daniil Medvedev /

Carlos Alcaraz /

ATP Finals 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: UP 81/6 vs Karnataka; Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Pondicherry 85 all-out vs Himachal Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
    Reuters
  5. After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach
    Reuters
  3. ATP Finals: Sinner battles past Fritz to claim second win
    Reuters
  4. ATP Finals: Rejuvenated Medvedev back on track with win over De Minaur
    Reuters
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Poland hoping Iga Swiatek can inspire ‘revenge’ against Spain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP Tour calendar
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: UP 81/6 vs Karnataka; Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Pondicherry 85 all-out vs Himachal Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
    Reuters
  5. After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment