 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

The Man United and Portugal midfielder caught a passenger who passed out.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 11:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. | Photo Credit: AP

Bruno Fernandes has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for its Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

“Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not,” Lawson said.

READ | Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves United after interim manager stint

“There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK.”

Portugal hosts Poland on Friday before travelling to face Croatia on Nov. 18.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Bruno Fernandes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: UP 41/6 vs Karnataka; Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai opts to field vs Services
    Team Sportstar
  3. After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more
    AP
  4. WI vs ENG: England’s Topley fined for smashing chair after injury against West Indies
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
    Reuters
  2. After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more
    AP
  3. Matt Turner optimistic despite limited playing time at Palace
    AP
  4. AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21
    AFP
  5. Betting investigation launched after Argentine side field influencer in match
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: UP 41/6 vs Karnataka; Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai opts to field vs Services
    Team Sportstar
  3. After hosting World Cup, Qatar praised by UN rights body for labor law reforms but urged to do more
    AP
  4. WI vs ENG: England’s Topley fined for smashing chair after injury against West Indies
    Reuters
  5. ATP Finals: Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment