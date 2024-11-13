Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai up against Services; Toss updates at 9AM

- November 13, 2024 09:15Ground conditions in Lahli favouring bowlers
- November 13, 2024 09:05Matches delayed
Services vs Mumbai
Delhi vs Jharkhand
Punjab vs Bihar
Haryana vs Kerala
- November 13, 2024 08:48Toss Updates
Odisha vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat.
Chhattisgarh vs Assam - Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to field.
Baroda vs Meghalaya - Meghalaya won the toss and opted to bat.
Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura - J&K won the toss and opted to field.
Services vs Mumbai - Toss delayed
Vidarbha vs Gujarat - Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field.
Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry - Himachal won the toss and opted to field.
Hyderabad vs Andhra - Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat.
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan - Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to field.
UP vs Karnataka - Uttar Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat.
Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal - Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to field.
Punjab vs Bihar - Toss delayed
Haryana vs Kerala - Toss delayed
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra - Chandigarh won the toss and opted to field.
Delhi vs Jharkhand - Toss delayed
Railways vs Tamil Nadu - Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field.
PLATE GROUP
Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh - Arunachal won the toss and opted to bat.
Manipur vs Sikkim - Sikkim won the toss and opted to field.
Mizoram vs Nagaland - Mizoram won the toss and opted to field.
- November 13, 2024 08:24Match Preview - Railways vs Tamil Nadu
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Kishore-less Tamil Nadu faces Railways in high-stakes encounter
Only two points separate second-placed Railways (14) and third-ranked Tamil Nadu (12) in the Elite Group-D standings as both teams get ready to face off in a high-stakes fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium here from Wednesday.
- November 13, 2024 08:22Match Preview - Services vs Mumbai
- November 13, 2024 08:19Match Preview - Haryana vs Kerala
- November 13, 2024 08:17Match Preview - UP vs Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka visits Uttar Pradesh in hunt for outright win to revive campaign
A rain-marred campaign will prompt Karnataka to push for an outright win from the get-go when it takes on Uttar Pradesh in its Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday.
- November 13, 2024 08:14LIVE STREAMING INFO
Select matches from the fifth round will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. A few games will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
- November 13, 2024 08:12Shami returns to professional cricket
Perhaps the biggest development in this round of fixtures is the inclusion of Mohammed Shami to the Bengal squad. With the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy already in Australia for the five-match Test series, Shami faces a race against time to prove his match fitness and join the side.
- November 13, 2024 08:08Fixtures
Odisha vs Maharashrtra
Chhattisgarh vs Assam
Baroda vs Meghalaya
Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura
Services vs Mumbai
Vidarbha vs Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry
Hyderabad vs Andhra
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan
UP vs Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal
Punjab vs Bihar
Haryana vs Kerala
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra
Delhi vs Jharkhand
Railways vs Tamil Nadu
PLATE GROUP
Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh
Manipur vs Sikkim
Mizoram vs Nagaland
- November 13, 2024 08:04Towards the business end
The fifth round of matches get underway today as this Ranji Trophy season moves towards the final set of fixtures. The fifth round will be the last before the tournament breaks to accomodate the white-ball competitions - Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The last two rounds of Ranji Trophy will start from January 23.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai up against Services; Toss updates at 9AM
- Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu cruises past Busanan Ongbamrungphan in opening round
- AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21
- Tokyo Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson ends retirement
- WADA probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE