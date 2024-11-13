Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai up against Services; Toss updates at 9AM

Toss Updates

Odisha vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat.

Chhattisgarh vs Assam - Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to field.

Baroda vs Meghalaya - Meghalaya won the toss and opted to bat.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura - J&K won the toss and opted to field.

Services vs Mumbai - Toss delayed

Vidarbha vs Gujarat - Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field.

Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry - Himachal won the toss and opted to field.

Hyderabad vs Andhra - Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat.

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan - Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to field.

UP vs Karnataka - Uttar Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal - Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to field.

Punjab vs Bihar - Toss delayed

Haryana vs Kerala - Toss delayed

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra - Chandigarh won the toss and opted to field.

Delhi vs Jharkhand - Toss delayed

Railways vs Tamil Nadu - Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field.

PLATE GROUP

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh - Arunachal won the toss and opted to bat.

Manipur vs Sikkim - Sikkim won the toss and opted to field.

Mizoram vs Nagaland - Mizoram won the toss and opted to field.