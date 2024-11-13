 />
Live

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1 Round 5: Shami in playing XI for Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai up against Services; Toss updates at 9AM

Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Live Score: Catch the live updates and scores from day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Round 5 fixtures.

Updated : Nov 13, 2024 09:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5.
Catch the live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5.
Catch the live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024/25 Round 5.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the fifth round fixtures in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season.

  • November 13, 2024 09:15
    Ground conditions in Lahli favouring bowlers

  • November 13, 2024 09:05
    Matches delayed

    Services vs Mumbai

    Delhi vs Jharkhand

    Punjab vs Bihar

    Haryana vs Kerala

  • November 13, 2024 09:02
    Jalaj Saxena - Nudging greatness

    How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend

    Despite being one of the most consistent performers in the Indian domestic circuit in recent years, the national team cap has constantly eluded Jalaj Saxena.

  • November 13, 2024 08:48
    Toss Updates

    Odisha vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat.

    Chhattisgarh vs Assam - Chhattisgarh won the toss and opted to field.

    Baroda vs Meghalaya - Meghalaya won the toss and opted to bat.

    Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura - J&K won the toss and opted to field.

    Services vs Mumbai - Toss delayed

    Vidarbha vs Gujarat - Vidarbha won the toss and opted to field.

    Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry - Himachal won the toss and opted to field.

    Hyderabad vs Andhra - Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bat.

    Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan - Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to field.

    UP vs Karnataka - Uttar Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat.

    Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal - Madhya Pradesh won the toss and opted to field.

    Punjab vs Bihar - Toss delayed

    Haryana vs Kerala - Toss delayed

    Chandigarh vs Saurashtra - Chandigarh won the toss and opted to field.

    Delhi vs Jharkhand - Toss delayed

    Railways vs Tamil Nadu - Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to field.

    PLATE GROUP

    Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh - Arunachal won the toss and opted to bat.

    Manipur vs Sikkim - Sikkim won the toss and opted to field.

    Mizoram vs Nagaland - Mizoram won the toss and opted to field.

  • November 13, 2024 08:24
    Match Preview - Railways vs Tamil Nadu

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sai Kishore-less Tamil Nadu faces Railways in high-stakes encounter

    Only two points separate second-placed Railways (14) and third-ranked Tamil Nadu (12) in the Elite Group-D standings as both teams get ready to face off in a high-stakes fifth-round Ranji Trophy fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium here from Wednesday.

  • November 13, 2024 08:22
    Match Preview - Services vs Mumbai

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services

    Mumbai will be chasing its third victory of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season when it goes up against Services at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam starting Wednesday.

  • November 13, 2024 08:19
    Match Preview - Haryana vs Kerala

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala faces Haryana’s in-form bowling attack in top-of-the-table Elite Group C clash

    Haryana will continue to be without leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has yet to recover from the injury which forced him to sit out against Punjab. 

  • November 13, 2024 08:17
    Match Preview - UP vs Karnataka

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Karnataka visits Uttar Pradesh in hunt for outright win to revive campaign

    A rain-marred campaign will prompt Karnataka to push for an outright win from the get-go when it takes on Uttar Pradesh in its Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday.  

  • November 13, 2024 08:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Select matches from the fifth round will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. A few games will also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

  • November 13, 2024 08:12
    Shami returns to professional cricket

    Perhaps the biggest development in this round of fixtures is the inclusion of Mohammed Shami to the Bengal squad. With the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy already in Australia for the five-match Test series, Shami faces a race against time to prove his match fitness and join the side. 

    Mohammed Shami set to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh starting Wednesday

    Shami hasn’t featured in a competitive game since the ODI World Cup final last year.

  • November 13, 2024 08:08
    Fixtures

    Odisha vs Maharashrtra

    Chhattisgarh vs Assam

    Baroda vs Meghalaya

    Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura

    Services vs Mumbai

    Vidarbha vs Gujarat 

    Himachal Pradesh vs Pondicherry

    Hyderabad vs Andhra

    Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan

    UP vs Karnataka 

    Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal

    Punjab vs Bihar

    Haryana vs Kerala

    Chandigarh vs Saurashtra

    Delhi vs Jharkhand 

    Railways vs Tamil Nadu

    PLATE GROUP

    Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh

    Manipur vs Sikkim

    Mizoram vs Nagaland

  • November 13, 2024 08:04
    Towards the business end

    The fifth round of matches get underway today as this Ranji Trophy season moves towards the final set of fixtures. The fifth round will be the last before the tournament breaks to accomodate the white-ball competitions - Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The last two rounds of Ranji Trophy will start from January 23.

Ranji Trophy

