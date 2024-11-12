How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?

It must be one of those touches of fate that Jalaj Saxena’s First-Class debut happened to be against Kerala, in 2005.

Playing for Madhya Pradesh, the state he was born in, Jalaj had an uneventful game, by the standards he would later set. A patient 71-ball 27 was scored and 26 wicket-less overs of off-spin were bowled as the game ended in a tame draw.

Ten years after that maiden foray, Jalaj would switch his allegiance to Kerala, beginning a fruitful partnership that has seen him cement his status as one of the greatest Ranji Trophy all-rounders of all time.

Jalaj looks back at his decision to move to Kerala as a pragmatic one, which eventually worked out pretty well for both parties.

“I thought it would be better for my career if I went to a small team and did well, so I would get noticed more. It was a professional decision. I feel honoured to play for Kerala. I also feel privileged that I have gotten to play this sport for this long,” said Jalaj ahead of his side’s fifth-round Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in Rohtak.

Against Uttar Pradesh in the previous round of the Ranji Trophy, the 37-year-old had become the first player to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets in the competition.

To mark the occasion, Jalaj pitched in with an 11-wicket haul as he powered Kerala to a second win of the season, lifting the side to second in the Elite Group C standings.

“The [team’s] preparation has been really nice. It is not that one or two players are clicking. It is teamwork and all the players are doing their best. In every match, someone or the other is performing. It is a good sign for the team and I am very hopeful this year. Still, a long way to go,” said Jalaj.

Both of Kerala’s wins have come at home, while the team has suffered the wrath of rain gods in the away games – against Bengal and Karnataka – with both ending in draws.

“Every team comes up with a strategy to do well at home. Kerala is also like that. But we have done well outside also. We scored close to 400 against Bengal and were in a good position against Karnataka. Unfortunately, the games didn’t finish because of rain. We are prepared for all conditions and games,” said Jalaj.

Despite being one of the most consistent performers in the Indian domestic circuit in recent years, the national team cap has constantly eluded Jalaj. Time though has taught the Indore-born cricketer not to fixate on things beyond his influence.

“My job is to work hard. I am doing that. I am not thinking about anything else that is not in my control. I don’t want to even think about it. I am grateful that I am playing this sport, and I want to enjoy my journey,” Jalaj added.