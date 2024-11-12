 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami’s return in focus as Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh

Bengal will hope to gain from Shami’s presence, especially when two bowlers, an in-form Ishan Porel and Rishav Vivek, have been ruled out due to injury.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 20:55 IST , INDORE - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
File photo: Mohammed Shami, who went through a heel surgery in February last, recently met his Bengal teammates in Bengaluru.
File photo: Mohammed Shami, who went through a heel surgery in February last, recently met his Bengal teammates in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo: Mohammed Shami, who went through a heel surgery in February last, recently met his Bengal teammates in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/The Hindu

The much-anticipated return of pacer Mohammed Shami will be the biggest attraction of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, starting at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

There was speculation around Shami, who has been out of action since the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad in November last, ahead of India’s tour of Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

After India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand in the recent home Test series, the team management may be inclined to have a bowler of Shami’s calibre and experience Down Under.

Shami, who went through a Achilles tendon surgery in February last, recently met his Bengal teammates in Bengaluru before the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday announced that he would return to competitive cricket against Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal will hope to gain from Shami’s presence, especially when two bowlers, an in-form Ishan Porel and Rishav Vivek, have been ruled out due to injury.

Soumyadeep Mondal and Sumit Mohanta are the replacements.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy: Kerala faces Haryana’s in-form bowling attack in top-of-the-table Elite Group C clash

One may see Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif bowling in tandem. Suraj Jaiswal is also a capable seamer. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will lead the spin department.

Opener Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, captain Anustup Majumdar and Wriddhiman Saha will shoulder the responsibility in batting.

Despite the absence of some prominent players, Bengal secured a first innings lead against Karnataka.

Placed fifth with eight points, it remains hopeful for a knockout berth.

Madhya Pradesh, which is third with 10 points after its innings victory over Bihar, will rely on its skipper Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Himanshu Mantri and Harpreet Singh in batting.

In the absence of Avesh Khan, spinner Kartikeya Kumar will be the go-to bowler. Kulwant Khejroliya may be a potent weapon.

On a track which might assist seamers, the contest should be gripping

Related stories

Related Topics

Bengal /

Madhya Pradesh /

Ranji Trophy /

Mohammed Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami’s return in focus as Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan ends in tie; Jaipuir Pink Panthers wins against Bengaluru Bulls 39-32
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami’s return in focus as Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala faces Haryana’s in-form bowling attack in top-of-the-table Elite Group C clash
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai seeks another dominant show in battle against Services
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ayush Badoni replaces Himmat Singh as Delhi captain before Jharkhand clash
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. English FA starts investigation into referee and offensive remarks about Klopp
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami’s return in focus as Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. How Jalaj Saxena’s ‘professional decision’ helped him become a Ranji Trophy legend?
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan ends in tie; Jaipuir Pink Panthers wins against Bengaluru Bulls 39-32
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tata Steel Chess 2024: Indian youngsters ready for fast-paced challenge at India Rapid & Blitz tournament
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment