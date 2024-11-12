Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami’s return in focus as Bengal takes on Madhya Pradesh

The much-anticipated return of pacer Mohammed Shami will be the biggest attraction of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal, starting at the Holkar Stadium here on Wednesday.

There was speculation around Shami, who has been out of action since the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad in November last, ahead of India’s tour of Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

After India’s 3-0 loss to New Zealand in the recent home Test series, the team management may be inclined to have a bowler of Shami’s calibre and experience Down Under.

Shami, who went through a Achilles tendon surgery in February last, recently met his Bengal teammates in Bengaluru before the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday announced that he would return to competitive cricket against Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal will hope to gain from Shami’s presence, especially when two bowlers, an in-form Ishan Porel and Rishav Vivek, have been ruled out due to injury.

Soumyadeep Mondal and Sumit Mohanta are the replacements.

One may see Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif bowling in tandem. Suraj Jaiswal is also a capable seamer. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will lead the spin department.

Opener Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, captain Anustup Majumdar and Wriddhiman Saha will shoulder the responsibility in batting.

Despite the absence of some prominent players, Bengal secured a first innings lead against Karnataka.

Placed fifth with eight points, it remains hopeful for a knockout berth.

Madhya Pradesh, which is third with 10 points after its innings victory over Bihar, will rely on its skipper Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Himanshu Mantri and Harpreet Singh in batting.

In the absence of Avesh Khan, spinner Kartikeya Kumar will be the go-to bowler. Kulwant Khejroliya may be a potent weapon.

On a track which might assist seamers, the contest should be gripping