Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row

Mumbai is now the only team to win consecutive titles after Railways, which has won the tournament 11 times.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 20:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai bowled out Bengal for 85 runs and chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand.
Mumbai bowled out Bengal for 85 runs and chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women X
infoIcon

Mumbai bowled out Bengal for 85 runs and chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand. | Photo Credit: BCCI Women X

Mumbai defended its Senior Women’s T20 Trophy title after beating Bengal by 10 wickets in the final held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai is now the only team to win consecutive titles after Railways, which has won the tournament 11 times.

While Mumbai was without the services of Jemimah Rodrigues, Bengal boasted a lineup with the likes of Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu and Saika Ishaque.

Humaira Kaazi-led team chased down a modest 86-run target inside 13 overs with the captain unbeaten on 41 and the other opener Vrushali Bhagat being 45 not out.

Bengal bowlers weren’t able to put any pressure after the batters were dismissed cheaply, putting just 85 runs on the board. Bengal opener Dhara Gujjar was the highest scorer with 26 runs.

Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar picked up 3/13 in her four overs, while Soumya Singh claimed two during her quota of overs that only accounted for 11 runs.

