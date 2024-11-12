Mumbai beats Bengal to win Senior Women’s T20 Trophy for second time in a row

Mumbai defended its Senior Women’s T20 Trophy title after beating Bengal by 10 wickets in the final held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai is now the only team to win consecutive titles after Railways, which has won the tournament 11 times.

While Mumbai was without the services of Jemimah Rodrigues, Bengal boasted a lineup with the likes of Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu and Saika Ishaque.

Humaira Kaazi-led team chased down a modest 86-run target inside 13 overs with the captain unbeaten on 41 and the other opener Vrushali Bhagat being 45 not out.

Congratulations to the Humairaa Kaazi-led Mumbai on their Senior Women's T20 Trophy triumph for the second time in a row 🙌 🙌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #MUMvBEN | #SWT20Trophy | #Final | @MumbaiCricAssocpic.twitter.com/SSLIOU7kJg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 12, 2024

Bengal bowlers weren’t able to put any pressure after the batters were dismissed cheaply, putting just 85 runs on the board. Bengal opener Dhara Gujjar was the highest scorer with 26 runs.

Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar picked up 3/13 in her four overs, while Soumya Singh claimed two during her quota of overs that only accounted for 11 runs.