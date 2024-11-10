Lizelle Lee records highest WBBL score, fifth highest in women’s T20s

South Africa’s Lizelle Lee recorded the highest Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) score, 150 not out, while playing for Hobart Hurricanes against Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Sunday.

Lee smacked 12 sixes during the innings - a world record in women’s T20s, overtaking Grace Harris’ previous record of 11 sixes, also during a WBBL match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers in 2023.

The opening batter reached her century in 51 balls, adding next 50 runs in 24 balls.

Her 150 is now the fifth highest score in women’s T20s; Argentina’s Lucia Taylor currently holds the record with the best score of 169.

Overall, Lee’s 150 is the highest score in WT20s by a player from a full member nation, next best being Alyssa Healy’s 148 not out against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Thanks to Lee’s onslaught, Hurricanes scored 203/3 in the first innings and bowled out Scorchers for 131, winning the match by 72 runs.