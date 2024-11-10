 />
Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups out, OFC v MBSG, Score, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

OFC vs MBSG: Follow live score and updates from the ISL 2024-25 clash between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 19:18 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 clash between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • November 10, 2024 19:18
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Matches Played – 13


    Odisha FC – 2


    Mohun Bagan – 6


    Draws – 5

  • November 10, 2024 18:44
    Mohun Bagan starting line-up!

  • November 10, 2024 18:32
    Odisha FC starting line-up!
  • November 10, 2024 18:16
    PREVIEW

    Odisha FC braces for a challenging endeavour as it takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a clash of attacking firepower and defensive grit set to unfold in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.


    Having secured one win in its previous 11 ISL encounters against the Mariners, Odisha FC, under head coach Sergio Lobera, will be keen to leverage its strong home record to reignite its season’s momentum. It has been unbeaten in its previous three encounters at this stadium against the Mariners, winning once, which came in the first leg of last season’s semifinal, and drawing twice.


    Odisha FC comes in with a notable home scoring streak – netting in 16 out of their 17 home matches under Lobera’s watch, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant boast a formidable defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets. The team has scored multiple goals in all of those encounters and won each game with a thumping majority.


    At present, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is second in the points table with 13 points from six games, whereas Odisha FC is positioned ninth with eight points in seven encounters.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC /

ISL 2024-25

