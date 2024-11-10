Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch OFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted lineups

Odisha FC braces for a challenging endeavour as it takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a clash of attacking firepower and defensive grit set to unfold in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
Having secured one win in its previous 11 ISL encounters against the Mariners, Odisha FC, under head coach Sergio Lobera, will be keen to leverage its strong home record to reignite its season’s momentum. It has been unbeaten in its previous three encounters at this stadium against the Mariners, winning once, which came in the first leg of last season’s semifinal, and drawing twice.
Odisha FC comes in with a notable home scoring streak – netting in 16 out of their 17 home matches under Lobera’s watch, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant boast a formidable defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets. The team has scored multiple goals in all of those encounters and won each game with a thumping majority.
At present, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is second in the points table with 13 points from six games, whereas Odisha FC is positioned ninth with eight points in seven encounters.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Odisha FC: Amrinder (GK); Saviour, Ranawade, Fall, Gahlot; Khawlhring, Boumous, Jahouh, Isak; Rahim, Krishna
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kaith (GK); Asish, Aldred, Rodriguez, Subhasish; Thapa, Lalengmawia; Manvir, Petratos, Colaco; Maclaren
When will the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC ISL 2024-25 match?
