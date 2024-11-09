NZ vs SL, 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: New Zealand at 47/3 after opting to bat after winning toss vs Sri Lanka

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

SL vs NZ 1st T20I - SCORECARD

MATCH PREVIEW

Sri Lanka hopes to maintain its purple patch at home with a two-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand starting Saturday -- but rains may force the host to keep its formidable spin attack on standby.

Charith Asalanka’s men are riding high with victories in 11 of their 14 bilateral series this year -- including nine out of the last 10 on home soil.

This year’s home success has hinged on Sri Lanka’s spinners, but Asalanka said forecast rains in Dambulla could force a strategic rethink.

“The rain will likely come into play,” Asalanka told reporters on Friday.

“Our strength has always been spin, but if this weather sticks around, we might have to bring in an extra seamer instead,” he added.

Sri Lanka has seen ferocious rains in recent weeks, bringing floods that forced school closures in the capital Colombo and also disrupting all three one-day matches against the West Indies last month in Pallekele.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.