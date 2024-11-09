 />
NZ vs SL, 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: New Zealand at 47/3 after opting to bat after winning toss vs Sri Lanka

SL vs NZ, 1st T20I: Get all the updates and highlights from the first T20 International between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 19:55 IST

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Tim Robinson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
New Zealand’s Tim Robinson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
New Zealand’s Tim Robinson leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, being played in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

Sri Lanka hopes to maintain its purple patch at home with a two-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand starting Saturday -- but rains may force the host to keep its formidable spin attack on standby.

Charith Asalanka’s men are riding high with victories in 11 of their 14 bilateral series this year -- including nine out of the last 10 on home soil.

This year’s home success has hinged on Sri Lanka’s spinners, but Asalanka said forecast rains in Dambulla could force a strategic rethink.

“The rain will likely come into play,” Asalanka told reporters on Friday.

“Our strength has always been spin, but if this weather sticks around, we might have to bring in an extra seamer instead,” he added.

Sri Lanka has seen ferocious rains in recent weeks, bringing floods that forced school closures in the capital Colombo and also disrupting all three one-day matches against the West Indies last month in Pallekele.

The second ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.

  East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-0 MSC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  NZ vs SL, 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: New Zealand at 47/3 after opting to bat after winning toss vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 0-0 Puneri Paltan, Pawan Sehrawat in action; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz later
    Team Sportstar
  AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh scores 252 for 7, Shanto makes 76
    Team Sportstar
  ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City holds Chennaiyin to a 1-1 draw in 1000th match of Indian Super League
    Aneesh Dey
