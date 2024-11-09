Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, being held in Sharjah on Wednesday.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh are facing off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting in Sharjah from Wednesday, November 6.
The Afghans are riding high on confidence after beating South Africa 2-1 in an ODI series and then troucing Bangladesh in the opening ODI, three days ago.
The series marks the beginning of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held next year.
AFG VS BAN 2ND ODI - SCORECARD
PLAYING XI
AFGHANISTAN
BANGLADESH
TOSS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE
The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Saurashtra settles for draw vs Jharkhand
- AFG vs BAN Highlights, 1st ODI: Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh as Afghanistan wins by 92 runs
- AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan looks to continue winning run against Bangladesh
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: CFC takes on MCFC in Indian Super League’s 1000th match
- Who is Neeraj Chopra’s new coach —Jan Železný?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE