AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Afghanistan looks to continue winning run against Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, being held in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are facing off in a three-match One-Day International series, starting in Sharjah from Wednesday, November 6.

The Afghans are riding high on confidence after beating South Africa 2-1 in an ODI series and then troucing Bangladesh in the opening ODI, three days ago.

The series marks the beginning of both teams’ preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held next year.

AFG VS BAN 2ND ODI - SCORECARD

PLAYING XI AFGHANISTAN Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi BANGLADESH Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudullah, , Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam TOSS Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH LIVE

The second ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be not be telecast live in India. However, the live stream of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website. The match begins at 3:30 PM IST.