India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

India will look to extend the lead against South Africa when they face off in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, skippered by Suryakumar Yadav, registered a humongous 61-run win against the Proteas in the first fixture, thanks to Sanju Samson’s century.

PREVIEW

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India needs more stability in the top order when it clashes with South Africa in the second T20I, aiming to extend its superior run in the shortest format, on Sunday.

Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitor.

IND vs SA 1st T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday, November 10.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa start?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

Live streaming of the second T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema