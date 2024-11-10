 />
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming info: When and where to watch IND v SA?

Here’s the streaming and telecast details of the first T20I between India and South Africa, happening at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s players celebrates at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. India beat South Africa by 61 runs.
India’s players celebrates at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. India beat South Africa by 61 runs. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s players celebrates at the end of the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. India beat South Africa by 61 runs. | Photo Credit: AP

India will look to extend the lead against South Africa when they face off in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, skippered by Suryakumar Yadav, registered a humongous 61-run win against the Proteas in the first fixture, thanks to Sanju Samson’s century.

PREVIEW

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India needs more stability in the top order when it clashes with South Africa in the second T20I, aiming to extend its superior run in the shortest format, on Sunday.

Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitor.

Read the full preview here

IND vs SA 1st T20I - MATCH DETAILS

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa take place?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday, November 10.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be held?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

When will the second T20I between India and South Africa start?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be telecast live in India?

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel in India.

Where will the second T20I between India and South Africa be streamed live in India?

Live streaming of the second T20I between India and South Africa will be on JioCinema

SQUADS
India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)

