SA vs IND 2024, 2nd T20I: With Samson firing, Indian top-order in focus against South Africa

Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitors.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 14:19 IST , Gqeberha - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Suryakumar Yadav scored 21 in the opening T20I against South Africa.
Suryakumar Yadav scored 21 in the opening T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Suryakumar Yadav scored 21 in the opening T20I against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India needs more stability in the top order when it clashes with South Africa in the second T20I, aiming to extend its superior run in the shortest format, here on Sunday.

Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitors.

India need address this issue to ensure that the burden doesn’t fall too heavily on their in-form keeper-batter.

The continued failure of opener Abhishek Sharma, who has squandered multiple opportunities, would be worrying the team management.

Apart from his memorable 47-ball century against Zimbabwe in Harare earlier this year, Abhishek has struggled for runs with scores of 0, 10, 14, 16, 15, 4, and 7 in recent outings.

The dashing left-hander’s lack of consistency at the top of the order could prompt India to rethink its options moving forward.

While the team management is unlikely to make changes to the playing XI, it will be disappointed with Abhishek’s continued failure, especially as India looks for a second-line opening option with Yashasvi Jaiswal also in the fray.

Tilak Varma showed promise with a quick-fire 33 off just 18 balls in the first match but will need to convert such cameos into bigger knocks.

READ | Samson: Trying to make maximum utilisation of my current form

Varma has been largely off the radar since his last appearance against Afghanistan in January, and with competition for spots in the middle order heating up, the young batter will want to cement his place in the side.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also got a start but fell cheaply, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya was unable to live up to his potential in the opening match.

India’s middle-order, which looked solid on paper, struggled to build partnerships as it lost six wickets for just 36 runs, slipping from a commanding 166/2 to 202/8 by the end of its 20 overs.

This collapse highlighted the fragility of India’s middle and lower order, something that it will aim to address before the second T20I.

In the bowling department, India was clinical as it restricted South Africa to just 141 in 17.5 overs in the opening match.

Varun Chakravarthy continued his excellent form from the Bangladesh series with a brilliant three-wicket haul, while Ravi Bishnoi was equally impressive, claiming 3/28.

The two spinners did well to contain South Africa’s powerful batting lineup on a relatively flat Durban pitch.

India’s pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan also played its part. With the bowling attack firing on all cylinders, India will be confident of another strong performance in the second T20I, where it will aim to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

For South Africa, the loss was a hard blow, marking its second consecutive defeat to India after its loss in the T20 World Cup final in June. With key players such as Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi all missing from the squad, the Proteas are already struggling without some of its most experienced campaigners.

The absence of these senior players will make the second T20I an uphill battle for South Africa, particularly with its recent form. Having lost 0-3 to the West Indies and drawn a series against Ireland, the Proteas will need improved performances from their senior players, including captain Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Teams (from):
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs

