IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson credits Suryakumar, Gambhir for support in comeback 

India batter Sanju Samson reflected on his early struggles in international cricket, saying that a string of failures made him doubt his ability, but self-belief and support of the captain and coach helped him stage a strong comeback.

Samson hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals with a 50-ball-107 to headline India’s comfortable 61-run win over South Africa in the opening game on Friday.

“I have faced a lot of failures in my career. I think when you go through that failure, you have a lot of doubts in your mind. People say that social media plays a role,” Samson told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“But you also think a lot about yourself. Sanju, are you not made for the international level? I think you are doing well in IPL. Why are you not doing well internationally? So I have a lot of such thoughts. But after so many years of experience, I know what my ability is.

“If I spend some time in the wicket, then I have a shot-making ability in spin and pace, and I know that I can contribute well to the team. I can win the match. This is also a reality. There are a lot of downs happening, but the upside is also really good. So I kept telling myself that.”

Samson, who turns 30 on Monday, has often been criticized for not fulfilling his potential despite possessing abundant talent. After scoring successive ducks in Sri Lanka, he responded with a brilliant 111 against Bangladesh in the third T20I and followed it up with another century on Friday.

The Kerala batter acknowledged the crucial support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir during his low phase.

“When you have a supporting captain like Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam bhai and VVS Laxman sir, they all support you during failures. The way they communicate with you in your failures is very important. Everyone knows that if we are going through a negative phase, then the player can get lost there,” he said.

“So at that time, I received a lot of phone calls from Gautam bhai and Surya, telling me what to work on. Your spin is a little bit like that. You collect all the spinners in Kerala and practice in rough wickets there. You do this, you do that.

“So if your Indian team’s captain is calling you and telling you how to practice after a duck, then you have confidence that the captain is trusting you. He wants you to do well. So I think all those small, small things play a huge role, I think, coming back here,” Samson said.

“I’m very grateful for the trust shown in me. I think I’ve been able to give it back to my team management. I feel that it’s just a start. I would like to just practice hard, train hard, just be very grateful walking out to play for my country, and just look to contribute and win games for my country every time I walk in.” His innings included as many as 10 monstrous sixes, which propelled India to 202 for 8 in 20 overs.

“When you score 100 for your country, it’s a very special feeling. The wicket was a little more bounced, and a little spongy in the beginning. It’s been raining here for 3-4 days, so I think it was a bit more challenging condition,” Samson said.

“So according to that, we are talking to the team, and we are preparing accordingly. Even when it rained for 3-4 days, our team came here and practised. We did batting for 2-3 hours, so it was a little beneficial.”

“We’re the World Champions, and we need to play like that“

Samson said they are focused on playing an aggressive brand of cricket, regardless of conditions, to live up to their reputation as world champions.

“What we have been talking in the dressing room from so many seasons right after winning the World Cup or even from last 2-3 years is even if you lose the toss and even the conditions are tough, we have to go all in.

“We can’t think that we will have to look for something like 160-170 in these wickets because I think chasing becomes a bit easier. We were just looking to attack even knowing that the condition is slightly helping the bowlers,” he said.

“We are the world champions at the moment. So I think we have to play like that and keep looking to dominate in this format.”