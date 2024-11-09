IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials

India A’s two unofficial Tests against Australia A gave a mixed bag of results for the senior team to take note as it prepares for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth.

India A lost matches in both Mackay, Queensland and Melbourne despite the presence of multiple senior India squad members including KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna.

Rahul and Jurel were added for the second game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and had contrasting outings. While Rahul failed to make any impact with the willow, registering scores of 4 and 10 in the two innings, Jurel made a strong case for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings.

Dhruv Jurel made a strong for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Openers spot still vacant

With Rohit Sharma set to reportedly miss the Perth Test due to personal reasons, India still hasn’t zeroed in on his replacement. Even though Easwaran has been included in the squad as backup opener, his four innings scores - 7, 12, 0, 17 - with India A doesn’t yield confidence.

Rahul, who has been playing in the middle order for a while now in the long format, was asked to open in the second encounter but the 30-year-old had a no-show. His bizarre dismissal in the second innings in Melbourne, while trying to pad away a ball from spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, would’ve dented his confidence further.

A bizarre dismissal for KL Rahul on day 2 of the #AUSAvINDA unofficial Test 😐pic.twitter.com/sM2lEBVIdZ — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) November 8, 2024

Jurel’s time to shine

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored two fifties (80 and 68) under immense pressure to take his team out of difficult situations in both innings. His technique and temperament playing in bowler friendly conditions adds weight to his performance and makes him a strong candidate for a middle order role when India takes on Australia later.

Nitish’s not-so great series

Fast bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who got a maiden Test call-up, looked undercooked in the two games, both in batting as well as bowling department. Apart from his 38 off 81 balls in the second game, Reddy scored 33 in other three innings. With the ball, he took a solitary wicket across the two games.

Prasidh makes an impact

Prasidh Krishna looked in good rhythm in both India A games as he picked six wickets including figures of 4/50 in the first innings at the MCG. Krishna got the ball to move - both in the air and off the pitch - to keep batters on their toes. In the second innings, he removed Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft off consecutive balls in the first over to give the team a strong start, but, the team eventually conceded a six-wicket defeat. His improved batting in the lower order will also add value to his place in the team.