 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials

While Rahul failed to make any impact, registering scores of 4 and 10 while opening the batting, Jurel made a strong case for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 12:43 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul failed to make any impact, registering scores of 4 and 10 in two innings.
KL Rahul failed to make any impact, registering scores of 4 and 10 in two innings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

KL Rahul failed to make any impact, registering scores of 4 and 10 in two innings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India A’s two unofficial Tests against Australia A gave a mixed bag of results for the senior team to take note as it prepares for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22 in Perth.

India A lost matches in both Mackay, Queensland and Melbourne despite the presence of multiple senior India squad members including KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna.

Rahul and Jurel were added for the second game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and had contrasting outings. While Rahul failed to make any impact with the willow, registering scores of 4 and 10 in the two innings, Jurel made a strong case for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings.

Dhruv Jurel made a strong for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings. 
Dhruv Jurel made a strong for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Dhruv Jurel made a strong for himself to bat in the middle order as a specialist batter with fifties in both outings.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Openers spot still vacant

With Rohit Sharma set to reportedly miss the Perth Test due to personal reasons, India still hasn’t zeroed in on his replacement. Even though Easwaran has been included in the squad as backup opener, his four innings scores - 7, 12, 0, 17 - with India A doesn’t yield confidence.

Rahul, who has been playing in the middle order for a while now in the long format, was asked to open in the second encounter but the 30-year-old had a no-show. His bizarre dismissal in the second innings in Melbourne, while trying to pad away a ball from spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, would’ve dented his confidence further.

Jurel’s time to shine

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored two fifties (80 and 68) under immense pressure to take his team out of difficult situations in both innings. His technique and temperament playing in bowler friendly conditions adds weight to his performance and makes him a strong candidate for a middle order role when India takes on Australia later.

Nitish’s not-so great series

Fast bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who got a maiden Test call-up, looked undercooked in the two games, both in batting as well as bowling department. Apart from his 38 off 81 balls in the second game, Reddy scored 33 in other three innings. With the ball, he took a solitary wicket across the two games.

Prasidh makes an impact

Prasidh Krishna looked in good rhythm in both India A games as he picked six wickets including figures of 4/50 in the first innings at the MCG. Krishna got the ball to move - both in the air and off the pitch - to keep batters on their toes. In the second innings, he removed Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft off consecutive balls in the first over to give the team a strong start, but, the team eventually conceded a six-wicket defeat. His improved batting in the lower order will also add value to his place in the team.

Related Topics

India A /

Australia A /

India A vs Australia A /

Dhruv Jurel /

KL Rahul

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Kerala secures innings win vs UP
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson credits Suryakumar, Gambhir for support in comeback 
    PTI
  4. Sanju Samson: Trying to make maximum utilisation of my current form
    PTI
  5. Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
  4. Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George falls to top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 4: Mumbai beats Odisha; Kerala secures innings win vs UP
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment