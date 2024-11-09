 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test

Chasing 168, Australia A was in a spot of bother after losing two wickets in the first over itself, but Konstas held one end and finished the game in the extended 45 minutes at the end of third day’s play in Melbourne.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 12:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sam Konstas scored an unbeaten 73 to guide Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in Melbourne.
Sam Konstas scored an unbeaten 73 to guide Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sam Konstas scored an unbeaten 73 to guide Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sam Konstas’ unbeaten 73 helped Australia A beat India A by six wickets and complete a 2-0 win in the unofficial two-match Test series on Saturday.

Chasing 168, Australia A was in a spot of bother after losing two wickets in the first over itself, but Konstas held one end and finished the game in the extended 45 minutes at the end of third day’s play in Melbourne.

Konstas was helped by opener Nathan McSweeney (25) first, to stabilise the innings; the duo added 47 runs for the third wicket.

Australia A once again found itself in a tricky situation when it lost both Sweeney and Oliver Davies (21) in quick succession, reeling at 73/4 (effectively 73/5 with pacer Michael Neser ruled out of the game due to injury).

Takeaways | Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials

However, Konstas was then joined by Beau Webster (46 not out) and the duo put on an unbeaten 96-run stand to completely push the visiting team out of the game.

Earlier in the day, overnight batters Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel added 94 runs for the sixth wicket to get India’s lead past 100-run mark. Jurel scored his second fifty of the game, 68 off 122 balls, before he was caught in the deep off Corey Rocchiccioli. Nitish followed him back soon after scoring 38 in 81 balls.

Tanush Kotian (44) and Prasidh Krishna (29) then stretched India A’s lead to 167 runs before Rocchiccioli wrapped up the tail and finished with 4/74.

Related stories

Related Topics

India A vs Australia A /

India A /

Dhruv Jurel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pranjal Tholiya wins Young Achiever Award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sriram Singh wins Unsung Champion award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Australia A Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Samson credits Suryakumar, Gambhir for support in comeback 
    PTI
  4. Sanju Samson: Trying to make maximum utilisation of my current form
    PTI
  5. Dhruv Jurel shines in Melbourne, puts strong case for middle order spot in India’s playing XI at Perth
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pranjal Tholiya wins Young Achiever Award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sriram Singh wins Unsung Champion award at Sportstar Sports Conclave – Focus Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Australia A Highlights, 2nd unofficial Test Day 3: Konstas, Webster take AUS A to six-wicket win vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs AUS A: Rahul, Easwaran’s poor show keeps opening spot in question; Jurel boosts middle order credentials
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment