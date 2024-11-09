IND A vs AUS A: Konstas guides Australia A to six-wicket win over India A in second unofficial Test

Sam Konstas’ unbeaten 73 helped Australia A beat India A by six wickets and complete a 2-0 win in the unofficial two-match Test series on Saturday.

Chasing 168, Australia A was in a spot of bother after losing two wickets in the first over itself, but Konstas held one end and finished the game in the extended 45 minutes at the end of third day’s play in Melbourne.

Konstas was helped by opener Nathan McSweeney (25) first, to stabilise the innings; the duo added 47 runs for the third wicket.

Australia A once again found itself in a tricky situation when it lost both Sweeney and Oliver Davies (21) in quick succession, reeling at 73/4 (effectively 73/5 with pacer Michael Neser ruled out of the game due to injury).

However, Konstas was then joined by Beau Webster (46 not out) and the duo put on an unbeaten 96-run stand to completely push the visiting team out of the game.

Earlier in the day, overnight batters Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel added 94 runs for the sixth wicket to get India’s lead past 100-run mark. Jurel scored his second fifty of the game, 68 off 122 balls, before he was caught in the deep off Corey Rocchiccioli. Nitish followed him back soon after scoring 38 in 81 balls.

Tanush Kotian (44) and Prasidh Krishna (29) then stretched India A’s lead to 167 runs before Rocchiccioli wrapped up the tail and finished with 4/74.