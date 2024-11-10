India will look to extend the lead against South Africa when they face off in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, skippered by Suryakumar Yadav, registered a humongous 61-run win against the Proteas in the first fixture, thanks to Sanju Samson’s century.

PREVIEW

Sanju Samson will look to continue his domination of the bowlers but India needs more stability in the top order when it clashes with South Africa in the second T20I, aiming to extend its superior run in the shortest format, on Sunday.

Samson’s stunning 107 off 50 balls powered India to a commanding 61-run victory in the series opener, but the lack of runs from other key batters remains a concern for the visitor.

PREDICTED 11s

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

Fantasy team picks Wicket keepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (vc) Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tristan Stubbs All rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

SQUADS

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is)