AUS vs PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE score: Australia loses two early wickets in Fraser-McGurk, Hardie

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan, being held at the Perth Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

AUS vs PAK 3rd ODI - MATCH DETAILS

When will the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, November 10.

Where will the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan be held?

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be held at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

When will the third ODI between Australia and Pakistan start?

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

SQUAD

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) (c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

The third ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network at 9 AM IST in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.