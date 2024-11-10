 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique hails PSG’s efficiency in Angers victory

While PSG leads the Ligue 1 table with 29 points, six clear of second-placed AS Monaco, its qualifying chances in Europe has shrunk as it sits 25th in the 36-team league, just in the elimination zone, midway through the group phase.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 12:01 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts.
Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique was pleased with his side’s efficiency as it took its chances clinically in a comprehensive 4-2 victory at Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG bounced back after a disappointing midweek home loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League by producing a dominant first-half performance to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique, who said on Friday there was a “blockage in finishing”, highlighted the improvement in attack.

“It was a very complete game for our team ... It was a game with a lot at stake. We were extremely efficient,” Luis Enrique told a news conference. “The blockage we talked about earlier is going to end sooner or later. We’re in a process of improving.”

READ MORE | Lee, Barcola bag braces to help PSG thrash Angers

While PSG leads the Ligue 1 table with 29 points, six clear of second-placed AS Monaco, its qualifying chances in Europe has shrunk as it sits 25th in the 36-team league, just in the elimination zone, midway through the group phase.

But Luis Enrique is confident his side will show its quality in Europe’s elite club competition to reverse its poor form.

“This team has good players. The quality is there. No matter who’s on the pitch, even the newcomers,” he said. “Maybe it is a question of pressure (in the Champions League). But we’re going to score a lot of goals. The quality is there to rise to the challenge. It’s all in our hands.”

Luis Enrique dedicated Saturday’s win to his assistant coach Rafel Pol following the death of his wife after a long illness.

“We want to dedicate this victory to Raquel and Rafel, and of course to their family. We share their grief and send them lots of support,” the Spaniard said.

Related Topics

PSG /

Angers /

Ligue 1 /

Ligue 1 2024-25 /

Luis Enrique

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique hails PSG’s efficiency in Angers victory
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff beats Zheng to clinch title, becomes youngest champion since Sharapova
    Reuters
  3. Who is Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra’s new coach?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE score: Australia bowled out for 140; Connolly retires hurt; Naseem, Afridi pick three each
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Neeraj Chopra’s new coach —Jan Zelezny?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique hails PSG’s efficiency in Angers victory
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Juventus boss Motta delighted with Turin derby win
    Reuters
  3. Alexander-Arnold injury worries linger as Liverpool extends Premier League lead
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Lee, Barcola bag braces to help PSG thrash Angers
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Fonseca rues Milan’s defensive errors in draw at Cagliari
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique hails PSG’s efficiency in Angers victory
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals: Gauff beats Zheng to clinch title, becomes youngest champion since Sharapova
    Reuters
  3. Who is Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra’s new coach?
    Team Sportstar
  4. AUS vs PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE score: Australia bowled out for 140; Connolly retires hurt; Naseem, Afridi pick three each
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Neeraj Chopra’s new coach —Jan Zelezny?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment