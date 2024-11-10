Ligue 1 2024-25: Luis Enrique hails PSG’s efficiency in Angers victory

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique was pleased with his side’s efficiency as it took its chances clinically in a comprehensive 4-2 victory at Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG bounced back after a disappointing midweek home loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League by producing a dominant first-half performance to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique, who said on Friday there was a “blockage in finishing”, highlighted the improvement in attack.

“It was a very complete game for our team ... It was a game with a lot at stake. We were extremely efficient,” Luis Enrique told a news conference. “The blockage we talked about earlier is going to end sooner or later. We’re in a process of improving.”

While PSG leads the Ligue 1 table with 29 points, six clear of second-placed AS Monaco, its qualifying chances in Europe has shrunk as it sits 25th in the 36-team league, just in the elimination zone, midway through the group phase.

But Luis Enrique is confident his side will show its quality in Europe’s elite club competition to reverse its poor form.

“This team has good players. The quality is there. No matter who’s on the pitch, even the newcomers,” he said. “Maybe it is a question of pressure (in the Champions League). But we’re going to score a lot of goals. The quality is there to rise to the challenge. It’s all in our hands.”

Luis Enrique dedicated Saturday’s win to his assistant coach Rafel Pol following the death of his wife after a long illness.

“We want to dedicate this victory to Raquel and Rafel, and of course to their family. We share their grief and send them lots of support,” the Spaniard said.