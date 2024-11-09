 />
Who is Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra’s new coach?

Zelezny is among the biggest names in javelin having won multiple Olympic medals during his playing career and also coached several athletes to Olympic medals.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 15:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny competes to win bronze in the Men's Javelin final at the 19th European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 August 2006. Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen won ahead of Finland's Tero Pitkamaki and Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo by Eric Feferberg / AFP)
Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny competes to win bronze in the Men's Javelin final at the 19th European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 August 2006. Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen won ahead of Finland's Tero Pitkamaki and Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo by Eric Feferberg / AFP) | Photo Credit: ERIC FEFERBERG
Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny competes to win bronze in the Men's Javelin final at the 19th European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, 09 August 2006. Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen won ahead of Finland's Tero Pitkamaki and Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny. AFP PHOTO / ERIC FEFERBERG (Photo by Eric Feferberg / AFP) | Photo Credit: ERIC FEFERBERG

India’s two-time Olympic javelin medallist Neeraj Chopra has appointed Czech Republic great Jan Zelezny as his coach, the 26-year-old confirmed on Saturday.

Chopra had been coached by German Klaus Bartonietz, who retired this week.

Zelezny is among the biggest names in javelin having won multiple Olympic medals.

Zelezny won gold at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympics and silver in 1998. The 58-year-old also holds the men’s javelin record with a mark of 98.48 metres, achieved in 1996.

In contrast to the physical giants who dominated the sport of javelin throw before him, Zelezny was almost puny – just about six foot – with more of a runner’s build than a throwing monster. His ability to propel the javelin to distances never accomplished again wasn’t due to brute strength but elasticity and a well drilled throwing technique.

“Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched”Neeraj Chopra

READ | Neeraj could win more Olympic gold medals and break my record, says Zelezny

Last year, in an interview with Sportstar, the javelin legend suggested that Chopra could win more Olympic golds and break his record, too.

Zelezny has also coached renowned javelin exponents like Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo silver), Vítezslav Vesely (bronze) and two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion Barbora Špotakova.

With inputs from Reuters, Jonathan Selvaraj and PTI

