Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India to open campaign against Malaysia; full schedule list

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Malaysia in its opening match in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on November 11.

A total of six teams will take part in the event, namely China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand.

India won the 2016 edition before reclaiming the title last year. After Malaysia, India will face Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).

The top four teams will enter the semifinal after the round robin format, followed the final on November 20.

FULL SCHEDULE

(Timings in IST)

November 11 15:00 -Japan v Korea 17:15 China v Thailand 19:30 India v Malaysia November 12 15:00 Thailand v Japan 17:15 China v Malaysia 19:30India v Korea November 13 - Rest Day November 14 15:00 Korea v Malaysia 17:15 Japan v China 19:30 Thailand v India November 15- Rest Day November 16 15:00 Malaysia v Japan 17:15 Korea v Thailand 19:30 India v China November 17 15:00 Malaysia v Thailand 17:15 China v Korea 19:30 Japan v India November 18-Rest Day November 19 14:30 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool 17:00 Semifinal 1 (2nd in Pool v 3rd in Pool) 19:30 Semifinal 2 (1st in Pool v 4th in Pool) November 20 17:00 3/4th Place 19:30 Final