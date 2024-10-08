MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India to open campaign against Malaysia; full schedule list

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: The Indian women’s hockey team will face Malaysia in its opening match in Rajgir, Bihar on November 11.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 17:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Salima Tete in action. (File Photo)
India’s Salima Tete in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

India’s Salima Tete in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Malaysia in its opening match in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on November 11.

A total of six teams will take part in the event, namely China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand.

India won the 2016 edition before reclaiming the title last year. After Malaysia, India will face Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).

The top four teams will enter the semifinal after the round robin format, followed the final on November 20.

FULL SCHEDULE

(Timings in IST)

November 11
15:00 -Japan v Korea
17:15 China v Thailand
19:30 India v Malaysia
November 12
15:00 Thailand v Japan
17:15 China v Malaysia
19:30India v Korea
November 13 - Rest Day
November 14
15:00 Korea v Malaysia
17:15 Japan v China
19:30 Thailand v India 
November 15- Rest Day
November 16
15:00 Malaysia v Japan
17:15 Korea v Thailand
19:30 India v China
November 17
15:00 Malaysia v Thailand
17:15 China v Korea
19:30 Japan v India 
November 18-Rest Day
November 19
14:30 5th in Pool v 6th in Pool
17:00 Semifinal 1 (2nd in Pool v 3rd in Pool)
19:30 Semifinal 2 (1st in Pool v 4th in Pool)
November 20
17:00 3/4th Place
19:30 Final
 

