Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India to open campaign against Malaysia; full schedule list

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Malaysia in its opening match in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on November 11.
A total of six teams will take part in the event, namely China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand.
India won the 2016 edition before reclaiming the title last year. After Malaysia, India will face Korea on November 12, followed by matches against Thailand (November 14), China (November 16) and Japan (November 17).
The top four teams will enter the semifinal after the round robin format, followed the final on November 20.
FULL SCHEDULE
(Timings in IST)
