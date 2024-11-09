 />
Neeraj Chopra to join Jan Zelezny’s training group

Chopra, the 26-year-old Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021 and silver medallist from Paris this year, asked Czech legend Zelezny to coach him several weeks ago, the CAS added.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 07:23 IST , Prague - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men’s Javelin throw.
Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men’s Javelin throw. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra in the finals of men’s Javelin throw. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra will join a training group led by triple Olympic champion Jan Zelezny this winter, the Czech Athletics Federation (CAS) said on Friday.

Chopra, the 26-year-old Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021 and silver medallist from Paris this year, asked Czech legend Zelezny to coach him several weeks ago, the CAS added.

“That made me happy because I had already talked about him as a great talent many years ago, at the beginning of his career,” Zelezny said on the CAS website.

RELATED | Neeraj Chopra bid farewell to coach Klaus Bartonietz in a heartwarming social media post

The 58-year-old Zelezny, who won Olympic gold in Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000 and silver in Seoul in 1988, said he would only lead the group for the next two years.

“I am starting cooperation with Chopra. We are getting to know each other at a distance, we will start in person only at the traditional winter camp in South Africa,” he added.

Chopra’s arrival however did not please the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo silver medallist. He has decided to leave the group after almost 14 years, the CAS said.

Related Topics

neeraj chopra /

Jan Zelezny

