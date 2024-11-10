 />
Ligue 1 2024-25: Lee, Barcola bag braces to help PSG thrash Angers

Angers substitute Esteban Lepaul scored with a superb volley in stoppage time and Emmanuel Biumla added another for the host in the final seconds of the match.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 10:41 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabian Ruiz and Lee Kang-in.
Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabian Ruiz and Lee Kang-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabian Ruiz and Lee Kang-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcola each scored twice in the first half as leaders Paris St Germain cruised to an emphatic 4-2 victory at promoted Angers on Saturday to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1.

PSG opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Lee’s powerful shot at the far post was awarded by goal-line technology after initially appearing to be cleared by a defender.

Lee netted again three minutes later with a first-time finish from Marco Asensio’s low cross from the left. Barcola made it 3-0 in similar fashion from Asensio’s second assist just past the half-hour mark.

Barcola bagged his brace in the dying seconds of the first half by heading home Lee’s cross. Play was halted early after the break as fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the French Football League and broadcasters.

Angers substitute Esteban Lepaul scored with a superb volley in stoppage time and Emmanuel Biumla added another for the host in the final seconds of the match.

