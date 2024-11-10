Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool increases gap on top with win against Villa, Wolves registers first win

Liverpool opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as breakaway goals by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah sealed a 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Manchester City’s earlier defeat was the perfect pre-match tonic for Liverpool and Nunez’s 20th minute strike following a lightning counter-attack set the tone at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made some vital saves to preserve his side’s lead but Salah raced clear in the 84th minute to wrap up the points and maintain its sensational start to the season under new manager Arne Slot.

It has won 15 out of 17 games in all competitions since the Dutchman replaced Juergen Klopp in the close season.

Slot’s side has 28 points from 11 games with reigning champion City on 23. Villa’s third league defeat of the season leaves it down in eighth place with 18 points.

READ MORE | Man City suffers fourth successive loss after defeat to Brighton in Premier League

Fulham climbed to seventh after a 2-0 win away at London rivals Crystal Palace while Brentford came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 and move into the top half.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson gave Fulham maximum points at Selhurst Park where the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Daichi Kamada was shown red for a dangerous tackle.

Brentford twice trailed at home to Bournemouth but striker Yoane Wissa’s double sealed a comeback win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers finally tasted victory after a wretched start to the season as it beat fellow struggler Southampton 2-0 to climb off the foot of the table.

Pablo Sarabia scored after two minutes -- Wolves’ fastest goal in a Premier League match -- and Matheus Cunha wrapped up the points to the relief of manager Gary O’Neil.

West Ham United and Everton played out a dull 0-0 draw at the London Stadium.