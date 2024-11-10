 />
Man City suffers fourth successive loss after defeat to Brighton in Premier League

City has lost four successive games in all competitions for the first time in 18 years while for Guardiola it is the first time he has ever lost four in a row as a manager.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 09:46 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City slumped to a fourth successive defeat as Brighton & Hove Albion hit back from a goal down to beat the struggling Premier League champions 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Matt O’Riley’s goal condemned City manager Pep Guardiola to the worst run of his illustrious coaching career and left his side in danger of falling adrift in the title race.

Brighton, which lost to Liverpool having been in front a week ago, moved into fourth place on 19 points from 11 games with City on 23 points and Liverpool on 25.

City, thrashed 4-1 in Lisbon by Sporting in the Champions League in midweek having seen a 32-match unbeaten Premier League run ended by Bournemouth last weekend, seemed to be back on track when Erling Haaland scored his 12th league goal of the season after 23 minutes on the south coast.

Guardiola’s side gradually lost its grip, though, and Joao Pedro equalised for the host in the 78th minute before O’Riley combined with Pedro to fire in the winner.

City has lost four successive games in all competitions for the first time in 18 years while for Guardiola it is the first time he has ever lost four in a row as a manager.

