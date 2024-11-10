Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v AVL; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Liverpool vs Aston Villa Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Anfield Stadium.

PREVIEW

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is not surprised by his team’s fine start to the season, saying he was well aware of the strength of the side he was inheriting when he arrived at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Slot’s team, who has won 14 of 16 games across all competitions since he took charge, looks to remain top of the Premier League table when it hosts Aston Villa on Saturday. Liverpool has a two-point lead over holder Manchester City.

It also tops the Champions League table as the only team with four wins in four games.

Slot does not expect forward Diogo Jota, who has not played since Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on October 20 due to injury, to return until after the international break, but would not divulge any details about his injury, saying, “There is privacy about this. He will be back one or two games after the international break.”

READ | Premier League: Arne Slot not surprised by Liverpool’s superb start to season

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO