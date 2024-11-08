Tottenham faces sanctions from the English Football Association over homophobic chants by Spurs fans at a Premier League match earlier this season.
The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29.
The FA charged Spurs with rules breaches because teams are required to ensure that their fans don’t use offensive chants or behave in an “improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”
ALSO READ: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Spurs boss Postecoglou
Tottenham has until next Wednesday to respond to the governing body.
The London club had condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” that took place and had vowed to work with police to take the “strongest possible action” against offenders.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Varun dismisses Rickleton; SA 57/3 in 203-run chase
- Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-1 NAS; Mane scores to take the lead
- Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League
- Zheng beats Krejcikova to reach WTA Finals showpiece, to face Sabalenka or Gauff for title
- ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams spoils NorthEast United’s party, helps Bengaluru to a 2-2 draw with late strike
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE