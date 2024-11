Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League

Tottenham faces sanctions from the English Football Association over homophobic chants by Spurs fans at a Premier League match earlier this season.

The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29.

The FA charged Spurs with rules breaches because teams are required to ensure that their fans don’t use offensive chants or behave in an “improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Tottenham has until next Wednesday to respond to the governing body.

The London club had condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” that took place and had vowed to work with police to take the “strongest possible action” against offenders.