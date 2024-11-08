 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League

The London club had condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” that took place and had vowed to work with police to take the “strongest possible action” against offenders.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 23:13 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AP
The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29.
The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham faces sanctions from the English Football Association over homophobic chants by Spurs fans at a Premier League match earlier this season.

The chanting took place during Tottenham’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 29.

The FA charged Spurs with rules breaches because teams are required to ensure that their fans don’t use offensive chants or behave in an “improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

ALSO READ: Poor first half cost Spurs at Galatasaray, says Spurs boss Postecoglou

Tottenham has until next Wednesday to respond to the governing body.

The London club had condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” that took place and had vowed to work with police to take the “strongest possible action” against offenders.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Varun dismisses Rickleton; SA 57/3 in 203-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-1 NAS; Mane scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League
    AP
  4. Zheng beats Krejcikova to reach WTA Finals showpiece, to face Sabalenka or Gauff for title
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams spoils NorthEast United’s party, helps Bengaluru to a 2-2 draw with late strike
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League
    AP
  2. Man Utd first-team coach Fletcher banned for three games for confronting referee
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea sweating on Palmer’s fitness ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  5. Arteta says Arsenal is ready to bounce back from slump, says players are hungry
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Varun dismisses Rickleton; SA 57/3 in 203-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-1 NAS; Mane scores to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tottenham faces sanctions for homophobic chants by fans during Spurs vs Man United in Premier League
    AP
  4. Zheng beats Krejcikova to reach WTA Finals showpiece, to face Sabalenka or Gauff for title
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2024-25: Ryan Williams spoils NorthEast United’s party, helps Bengaluru to a 2-2 draw with late strike
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment