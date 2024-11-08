 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss

Gurdiola will not have Jack Grealish back from injury for Saturday, despite interim England manager Lee Carsley naming Grealish in his squad for the upcoming international break.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 21:45 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17.
While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is facing what would be an unwanted managerial first if his team loses its fourth consecutive game when it plays at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City was eliminated from the League Cup in a loss to Tottenham Hotspur, suffered a shock 2-1 league loss at Bournemouth and was then thrashed 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday by Portuguese side Sporting, coached by future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Yet Guardiola was optimistic City, who trails leader Liverpool in the Premier League table by two points, could right the ship, saying it was solid in large stretches of its three losses.

“There always is a first time (to lose four straight), hopefully it is not the case. Twenty minutes against Fulham we were not good, against Bournemouth we were not good, but the rest of the games we were good. We are good. We will see what happens,” Guardiola told reporters.

While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17.

The manager will not have Jack Grealish back from injury for Saturday, he said, despite interim England manager Lee Carsley naming Grealish in his squad for the upcoming international break.

John Stones and Ruben Dias, who were also absent on Tuesday, are not expected to return for City’s clash with Brighton.

“No good news. The same, I think, as Lisbon,” the manager said.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Chelsea sweating on Palmer’s fitness ahead of Arsenal clash

While City midfielder Bernardo Silva said the team is “in a dark place” after its humbling loss in Portugal, Guardiola said his players are not in any need of extra reassurance.

“I don’t think so. Of course, we are not used to losing three games in three different competitions but it is football and it has happened,” the Catalan said.

“We know the reason why we struggle but we are looking forward to this game and after the international break, and after that a few players will be back and recovered. All the little problems we have with players will be solved. I hope,” he added.

With his managerial contract set to expire at the end of this season, Guardiola was asked whether he had a trip to Abu Dhabi to meet with City’s owners planned for the international break.

“No,” was all he would say on the subject.

Guardiola signed his last two contract extensions during November international breaks.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Pep Guardiola /

Brighton and Hove Albion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Samson closes in on century; IND 161/2 (14)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi 8-8 Tamil Thalaivas; Patna Pirates edges out Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-43
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss
    Reuters
  4. BCCI vs PCB spar on CT venue as Naqvi denies receiving any official note from Indian board
    PTI
  5. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Lineups out; Ronaldo to start in RIY v NAS; Kick-off at 10:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea sweating on Palmer’s fitness ahead of Arsenal clash
    Reuters
  3. Arteta says Arsenal is ready to bounce back from slump, says players are hungry
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Arne Slot not surprised by Liverpool’s superb start to season
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City told to pay majority of Benjamin Mendy’s unpaid wages
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Samson closes in on century; IND 161/2 (14)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi 8-8 Tamil Thalaivas; Patna Pirates edges out Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-43
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss
    Reuters
  4. BCCI vs PCB spar on CT venue as Naqvi denies receiving any official note from Indian board
    PTI
  5. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Lineups out; Ronaldo to start in RIY v NAS; Kick-off at 10:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment