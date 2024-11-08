Premier League 2024-25: Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will avoid fourth straight loss

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is facing what would be an unwanted managerial first if his team loses its fourth consecutive game when it plays at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

City was eliminated from the League Cup in a loss to Tottenham Hotspur, suffered a shock 2-1 league loss at Bournemouth and was then thrashed 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday by Portuguese side Sporting, coached by future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

Yet Guardiola was optimistic City, who trails leader Liverpool in the Premier League table by two points, could right the ship, saying it was solid in large stretches of its three losses.

“There always is a first time (to lose four straight), hopefully it is not the case. Twenty minutes against Fulham we were not good, against Bournemouth we were not good, but the rest of the games we were good. We are good. We will see what happens,” Guardiola told reporters.

While Guardiola has never lost four straight as a manager, City did go six games in a row without a win in his first season in charge in 2016-17.

The manager will not have Jack Grealish back from injury for Saturday, he said, despite interim England manager Lee Carsley naming Grealish in his squad for the upcoming international break.

John Stones and Ruben Dias, who were also absent on Tuesday, are not expected to return for City’s clash with Brighton.

“No good news. The same, I think, as Lisbon,” the manager said.

While City midfielder Bernardo Silva said the team is “in a dark place” after its humbling loss in Portugal, Guardiola said his players are not in any need of extra reassurance.

“I don’t think so. Of course, we are not used to losing three games in three different competitions but it is football and it has happened,” the Catalan said.

“We know the reason why we struggle but we are looking forward to this game and after the international break, and after that a few players will be back and recovered. All the little problems we have with players will be solved. I hope,” he added.

With his managerial contract set to expire at the end of this season, Guardiola was asked whether he had a trip to Abu Dhabi to meet with City’s owners planned for the international break.

“No,” was all he would say on the subject.

Guardiola signed his last two contract extensions during November international breaks.