 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts

RIY vs NAS LIVE score: Follow the real-time updates from the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match being played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 08, 2024 22:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Al-Nassr’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Al-Nassr’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match being played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • November 08, 2024 22:41
    9’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    Ghareeb puts a cross from the right, into the box towards Ronaldo. Borjan comes forward and pushes the ball away. The flag goes up for offside against Ronaldo.

  • November 08, 2024 22:38
    7’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    A .cross comes into Al Nassr’s six-yard area from the right. Bento does well to keep his eye on the ball and catch it in the air.

  • November 08, 2024 22:36
    5’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    No Aymeric Laporte in the squad today for Al Nassr. Ali Lajami takes his place in central defense.

  • November 08, 2024 22:35
    4’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    good build-up play on the right form Al Nassr and Al Ghannam plays a backheel into the box for Ghareed. He takes a shot but it is blocked by the Al Riyadh defense.

  • November 08, 2024 22:33
    3’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    Al Nassr gets a freekick in Al Riaydh’s half after Otavio is fouled.

  • November 08, 2024 22:33
    2’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    Simakan plays a ball over the top to Mane on the left. He cuts to his right and puts a cross into the middle. The Al Riyadh keeper comes off his line and punches the ball away.

  • November 08, 2024 22:32
    1’ RIY 0-0 NAS

    Al Riyadh gets an early freekick in its own half after Mane fouls Tambakti.

  • November 08, 2024 22:31
    KICK OFF | RIY 0-0 NAS

    Al Nassr kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • November 08, 2024 22:26
    MATCH STARTS SOON!!

    The players are making their way into the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the visitor while Al Khaibari leads Al Riyadh.

  • November 08, 2024 22:05
    Find out what happened the last time Al Nassr faced Al Riyadh.

    Saudi Pro League: 10-man Al Nassr draws against Al Riyadh after late equaliser, Ronaldo misses big chances

    Al Nassr drew against Al Riyadh 2-2 in the Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday after a late equaliser scored by Al-Nemer.

  • November 08, 2024 21:48
    What happened in Al Nassr’s previous match? Find out.

    AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo strikes as Al Nassr thrashes holder Al-Ain 5-1

    Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr inflicted a crushing 5-1 defeat on Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League Elite in Riyadh on Tuesday.

  • November 08, 2024 21:33
    AL RIYADH STARTING XI

    Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Barbet, Alnwaiqi, Al Khaibari, Toze, Kal, Mensah, Konate, Bayesh

  • November 08, 2024 21:32
    AL NASSR STARTING XI

    Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Simakan, Boushal, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane, Talisca, Ghareeb, Ronaldo

  • November 08, 2024 21:31
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • November 08, 2024 21:10
    PREVIEW

    Al Nassr will face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday. 

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to close the gap to leader and defending champion Al Hilal, who has 25 points from nine games.

    Even though it is unbeaten in the league, Al Nassr is third in the table with 19 points, five behind Al Ittihad in second place.

    Stefano Pioli’s side is coming off a dominant 5-1 win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League while Al Riyadh is winless in its last three games, playing out a 2-2 draw against Damac in its last fixture.

  • November 08, 2024 21:10
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Al Riyadh: Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Asiri, Barbet, Khaibari, Bayesh, Kal, Toze, Mensah, Al-Aqel

    Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Talisca, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo

  • November 08, 2024 21:09
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 8 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

    The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Saudi Pro League /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Arshdeep removes Markram early in 203-run chase; SA 8/1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man Utd first-team coach Fletcher banned for three games for confronting referee
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lukaku back for Belgium in last-ditch bid to make Nations League quarters
    Reuters
  3. Amsterdam police say 5 hospitalised and 62 detained after attacks on Israeli football fans
    AP
  4. France won’t call off Israel game after violence in Amsterdam, minister says
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United players want Van Nistelrooy to stay on, says Onana
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Arshdeep removes Markram early in 203-run chase; SA 8/1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man Utd first-team coach Fletcher banned for three games for confronting referee
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sanju Samson scores century vs South Africa, breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s record for fastest ton against Proteas in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment