Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts

PREVIEW

Al Nassr will face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to close the gap to leader and defending champion Al Hilal, who has 25 points from nine games.

Even though it is unbeaten in the league, Al Nassr is third in the table with 19 points, five behind Al Ittihad in second place.

Stefano Pioli’s side is coming off a dominant 5-1 win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League while Al Riyadh is winless in its last three games, playing out a 2-2 draw against Damac in its last fixture.