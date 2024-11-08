Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: RIY 0-0 NAS; Match kicks off; Ronaldo starts

Key Updates
9' RIY 0-0 NAS
Ghareeb puts a cross from the right, into the box towards Ronaldo. Borjan comes forward and pushes the ball away. The flag goes up for offside against Ronaldo.
7' RIY 0-0 NAS
A .cross comes into Al Nassr’s six-yard area from the right. Bento does well to keep his eye on the ball and catch it in the air.
5' RIY 0-0 NAS
No Aymeric Laporte in the squad today for Al Nassr. Ali Lajami takes his place in central defense.
4' RIY 0-0 NAS
good build-up play on the right form Al Nassr and Al Ghannam plays a backheel into the box for Ghareed. He takes a shot but it is blocked by the Al Riyadh defense.
3' RIY 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr gets a freekick in Al Riaydh’s half after Otavio is fouled.
2' RIY 0-0 NAS
Simakan plays a ball over the top to Mane on the left. He cuts to his right and puts a cross into the middle. The Al Riyadh keeper comes off his line and punches the ball away.
1' RIY 0-0 NAS
Al Riyadh gets an early freekick in its own half after Mane fouls Tambakti.
KICK OFF | RIY 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players are making their way into the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the visitor while Al Khaibari leads Al Riyadh.
AL RIYADH STARTING XI
Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Barbet, Alnwaiqi, Al Khaibari, Toze, Kal, Mensah, Konate, Bayesh
AL NASSR STARTING XI
Bento (gk), Al Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Simakan, Boushal, Otavio, Brozovic, Mane, Talisca, Ghareeb, Ronaldo
LINEUPS OUT!!
PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match at the Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be looking to close the gap to leader and defending champion Al Hilal, who has 25 points from nine games.
Even though it is unbeaten in the league, Al Nassr is third in the table with 19 points, five behind Al Ittihad in second place.
Stefano Pioli’s side is coming off a dominant 5-1 win against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League while Al Riyadh is winless in its last three games, playing out a 2-2 draw against Damac in its last fixture.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Riyadh: Borjan (gk), Selemani, Tambakti, Asiri, Barbet, Khaibari, Bayesh, Kal, Toze, Mensah, Al-Aqel
Al Nassr: Bento (gk), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Laporte, Boushal, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Talisca, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST, on Friday, November 8 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
