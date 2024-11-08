P.R. Sreejesh named best men’s goalkeeper, Harmanpreet best male player of the year in FIH 2023-2024 awards

Former Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh was named the ‘Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year’ while skipper Harmanpreet Singh won the ‘Men’s Player Of The Year’ award for the 2023-24 season, announced the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday.

Both players won in their respective categories for the third time in their careers.

Harmanpreet, 28, led the country to its second straight bronze medal at the Olympics in Paris this year where he was also the top scorer with 10 goals. Under his captaincy, India also won the Asian Champions Trophy for the second year in a row.

Sreejesh faced 62 shots across eight games at the Olympics and saved 50 of them. He proved to be the hero of the quarterfinal against Great Britain where he helped the team win 4-2 in the penalty shootout. The 36-year-old retired from the sport after the tournament.