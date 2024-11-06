Two goals by Nousheen Naz played a key role in fetching a 4-3 victory for Kiddy’s Corner Girls High School, Gwalior, over Directorate General, NCC, in the final of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Wednesday.

Those two goals helped the Gwalior team control the proceedings, after Keshar Bhabar had put the team ahead in the 13th minute. Later, Krishna Sharma converted a penalty stroke to enhance the lead for Gwalior team.

The NCC team fought well with goals from Sukhpreet Kaur and Harshita. Just before the hooter, Diksha converted a penalty corner to reduce the margin of defeat.

READ | Indian sports wrap, November 6: Kiran George triumphs over Nguyen Hai Dang in Korea Masters opening round

Sukhpreet was adjudged the ‘best player of the tournament’, and presented with Rs. 25,000 along with a hockey stick.

Ronak Parmar and Krishna Sharma were declared the ‘best defender’ and ‘best forward’ respectively of the final. They were presented Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively.

The fair play trophy was given to CM Girls High School, Simdega, Jharkhand, along with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

Former Sports Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia was the chief guest and presented the prizes.

Olympian Navjot Kaur was the guest of honour.