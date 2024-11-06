 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal skipper Majumdar smashes ton to keep Karnataka at bay on Day 1

Majumdar (101, 164b, 16x4) took Bengal to 249 for five, when bad light prompted the umpires to call off play. The 40-year-old Majumdar played with positive intent to record his 17th First-Class hundred.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 20:18 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar celebrates after scoring his century.
Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar celebrates after scoring his century. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar celebrates after scoring his century. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

A fluent century from Bengal skipper Anustup Majumdar kept Karnataka at bay on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Majumdar (101, 164b, 16x4) took Bengal to 249 for five, when bad light prompted the umpires to call off play. The 40-year-old Majumdar played with positive intent to record his 17th First-Class hundred.

Majumdar got going in style, skipping out of the crease to drive leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal between cover and mid-off. He also capitalised on deliveries on the pads, easing them past midwicket.

ALSO READ | Birla takes six for Chandigarh, Delhi’s Dhull hits ton on hard-fought opening day

Majumdar put on crucial stands in the company of opener Sudip Chatterjee (55) and Shahbaz Ahamed (54 batting).

Majumdar’s 232-minute vigil came to an end when he was adjudged leg-before off Shreyas. The decision upset Majumdar, who had advanced down the track a fair distance.

The Karnataka bowling unit fell flat, with only pacer V. Koushik making an impact. Koushik reaped the rewards for maintaining a tight length just outside off-stump, which led to Shuvam Dey, Chatterjee and Sudip Kumar Gharami all perishing to half-hearted edges.

With little support from the other end, a tireless Koushik bowled 18 tidy overs for the day.

Left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty, making his debut, got good shape with the new ball. The wicket-taking nick, however, proved to be elusive.

Vidyadhar Patil, the third seamer, bumped it short far too often. On the rare occasions when he kept it full, Vidyadhar extracted movement.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad’s centuries put Mumbai on top against Odisha on opening day

Left-arm spinner Hardik Raj entered the attack with a defensive field, and could not keep the pressure on the batters.

When the sun was out in the afternoon session, Karnataka had no answers. There were looseners aplenty, allowing the Bengal batters to score freely.

There was entertainment on offer late in the day, when Avilin Ghosh struck Shreyas for two big sixes. Wriddhiman Saha, now in his last season, stayed unbeaten on six.

Karnataka’s Nikin Jose was forced to leave the field after the ball struck his right eyebrow while fielding. Jose required medical care and did not take any further part in the action.

SCORECARD
Bengal - 1st innings: Shuvam Dey c Manish b Koushik 0, Sudip Chatterjee c Sateri b Koushik 55, Sudip Kumar Gharami c Jose b Koushik 5, Anustup Majumdar lbw b Shreyas 101, Shahbaz Ahamed (batting) 54, Avilin Ghosh c Mayank b Abhilash 22, Wriddhiman Saha (batting) 6; Extras (b-2, lb-2, w-1, nb-1): 6; Total (for five wkts. in 78 overs): 249.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21, 3-121, 4-201, 5-242.
Karnataka bowling: Koushik 18-9-29-3, Abhilash 15-4-52-1, Vidyadhar 14-2-55-0, Shreyas 19-1-66-1, Hardik 12-1-43-0.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Karnataka /

Bengal /

Anustup Majumdar /

Shreyas Gopal /

Sudip Chatterjee /

Shahbaz Ahmed /

Vasuki Koushik /

Wriddhiman Saha /

Nikin Jose

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Bangladesh loses Tanzid early in 236-run chase against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nehru Girls Hockey 2024: Nousheen’s brace helps Kiddy’s Corner High School win title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal skipper Majumdar smashes ton to keep Karnataka at bay on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal skipper Majumdar smashes ton to keep Karnataka at bay on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla takes six for Chandigarh, Delhi’s Dhull hits ton on hard-fought opening day
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Ranji Trophy: I feel fortunate and proud that I played 40 Tests, says Wriddhiman Saha
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad’s centuries put Mumbai on top against Odisha on opening day
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024 Updates: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba undeway; Tamil Thalaivas takes on Telugu Titans next
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN Live Score, 1st ODI: Bangladesh loses Tanzid early in 236-run chase against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nehru Girls Hockey 2024: Nousheen’s brace helps Kiddy’s Corner High School win title
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bengal skipper Majumdar smashes ton to keep Karnataka at bay on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment