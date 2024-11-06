Ranji Trophy: I feel fortunate and proud that I played 40 Tests, says Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha smiles when told that he is among the best pure wicketkeepers of his era. “I feel good when you say that,” Saha, who will retire at the end of this season, stated.

With 40 Test and 9 ODI caps to his name, Saha is a proud man. These numbers, however, could have been higher had he featured in a different era. Like so many Indian wicketkeepers of his generation, Saha could not find a permanent spot in the national team due to the presence of a certain M.S. Dhoni.

“There are a lot of cricketers, like Amol Muzumdar, who did not get a chance to play for India even after playing for so many years. There is (left-arm spinner) Padmakar Shivalkar sir too, who did not get a chance. I don’t feel that I’m unlucky. I feel fortunate and proud that I have played 40 Tests,” Saha said.

Saha describes himself as a team man, even if this came at the the cost of his individual record. “If I had stayed not out when the team was going to declare, my average could have been in the 30-35 range. But I don’t look at stats. I always play for the team,” Saha, who averaged 29.41 in Tests, said.

Saha explained that he will continue to be associated with the sport after he retires. “I have been playing cricket since childhood. I haven’t done anything else. I want to share as much cricket knowledge as I can. If I get a (coaching) offer from Bengal or any other State team, I will think about it,” Saha said.